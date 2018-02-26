Mthwakazi chiefs in defiant mood regarding the coronation

Opinion / Columnist

The Mthwakazi chiefs have spoken after the government stopped the coronation of the Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo. In a strongly worded statement the Mthwakazi chiefs categorically state that no person, no minister and that nothing will ever change the decision to coronate Prince Bulelani Khumalo to be the Mthwakazi King. The chiefs deplored the decision of the court to stop the coronation of Prince Bulelani Khumalo as they felt that the court erred big time in its decision to grant an order which purported the coronation as unconstitutional. The constitution of Zimbabwe does not bar nor outlaw the coronation of a king infact it allows for traditional leadership of which the monarchy and kingship is part of the traditional leadership of Mthwakazi.Yesterday the chiefs threw a welcome party for the prince in Bulawayo where many Mthwakazi people attended and the mood was jovial, the king-in-waiting greeted the people and reassured them that the coronation will soon take place as the time for Mthwakazi revival has arrived.Thousands of Mthwakazi people thronged the streets yesterday in celebration and defence of their culture, however, the police were very provocative and abusive to the people. The Mthwakazi people are peaceful people but they will not allow the government to ban the coronation of their king indefinitely, they will all happily lay their lives in order to practice their culture if needs be.