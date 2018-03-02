Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Malema a political schizophrenic'

14 hrs ago | Views
The Democratic Alliance (D.A) has labeled the Economic Freedom Front (E.F.F) leader Julius Malema as a political schizophrenic. This is primarily due to the motion of vote of no confidence that Malema is pronouncing towards Nelson Mandela Bay's metropolitan mayor Athol Trollip.

According to Malema, the D.A mayor is hand in glove with the whites. This comes after the mayor didn't vote in favor of the expropriation of land without compensation in the national assembly a while back ago when the issue was raised. The expropriation of land without compensation was relatively brought into the national assembly by the E.F.F last year.

Although most of the political parties were not in support of the initiative at first, it now seems as if virtually all political parties are now concurring with the E.F.F. It is also an issue which has relatively amassed great support especially from the black South Africans who believe that they are still licking their wounds as a result of the apartheid regime which dispersed their families. One of the most respected philosophers in South Africa who is also the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (P.A.C) leader, Dr. Pheko said that the liberation struggle was not all about anti-racism but about land pointing out that land is power and land is money which is still out of reach of most black South Africans.

However, D.A leader Mmusi Maimane castigated the idea as he argued that continuing with the idea would result in the same fate that brought Zimbabwe to its knees after it embarked on the land reform program in 2002. Also a lot of economists and political analysts have warned against this procedure and its repercussions towards South Africa especially at a time when the country is in agricultural debt of 1.3 billion Rand.

South African land is relatively owned by white people be it in the urban or rural areas. Nevertheless, they have contributed immensely to the economic wellbeing of South Africa. Regardless the E.F.F is not taking this into perspective as it has argued that every black South African is entitled to a piece of land and how they decide to use it is up to them.

Malema pointed out that cities such as Port Elizabeth are amongst some of the areas in South Africa where the whites are in possession of large amounts of land. The ruling party, the African National Congress (A.N.C) also reaffirmed its support for the program during interim president Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.

The E.F.F has relatively had its way from the recalling of former president Jacob Zuma to the recalling of cabinet ministers by Cyril Ramaphosa. It now seems as if it's only a matter of time before the ‘dispensation' of land commences since the motion was passed in parliament.

Addressing nurses at the Chris Hani Baragwana Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, Malema also reconfirmed the issue of free education for students undergoing their university academia. Although many parliamentarians have viewed this idea which was coined by former president Zuma late last year as unrealistic the E.F.F is holding on to it. Much is now yet to be seen whether the ideology will manifest into reality or remain a mere schizophrenic idea.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Daniel Itai
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #EFF, #Jacob_Zuma, #Malema

Comments

Bridal team available

Perfumes

Elephant lounge suite

7,5 tonne truck on sale

Health bracelets on sale

3pierce couches

Town house on sale

Town house on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two die after mistaking pesticide for beer

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Chinotimba painting 10 Buhera schools

9 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Married woman shares bed with male stranger

10 hrs ago | 6622 Views

9 die in accidents

10 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Trump says Harare 'still a threat'

11 hrs ago | 4670 Views

Man seeks protection order against 'barren' wife

11 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Woman sues dead man

11 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Mugabe endorses Mutinhiri's party

11 hrs ago | 5777 Views

20,000 people at Chamisa's rally?

11 hrs ago | 3994 Views

Jonathan Moyo congratulates Mutinhiri

11 hrs ago | 4242 Views

WATCH: MDC-T militia salutes Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2733 Views

Pertinent questions about the Ndebele King

12 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mnangagwa, so what are you waiting for?

12 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mnangagwa's 'supporters' cling on to Mugabe regalia

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Khupe now left with two days before her fate is sealed

12 hrs ago | 1254 Views

NPF confirms Mugabe meeting

12 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Undenge hits hard times, fails to raise bus fare

12 hrs ago | 4057 Views

Blow for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2273 Views

LSU participates in clean up campaign for 2018 cricket world cup

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

WATCH: Poet praising Bulelani

13 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa dispatches team to Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 6361 Views

Mliswa 'fingers' Mugabe's young wife

14 hrs ago | 8760 Views

MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

14 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Sage Evolution module helps compliance with new procurement process

14 hrs ago | 248 Views

We are not part of NPF - Mzembi

16 hrs ago | 6259 Views

Border control officers in court for taking bribes

16 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Chiredzi town chair up for murder

16 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Mugabe risks destroying own legacy by making unchecked rantings

17 hrs ago | 4348 Views

Grace Mugabe must apologise

17 hrs ago | 3430 Views

Dicktator protects seating MDC-T MPs

17 hrs ago | 2197 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's boys beat up Khupe supporter

18 hrs ago | 5711 Views

Who is printing Zimbabwe ballot papers?

18 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Chamisa 'fingered' in Bulawayo violence

18 hrs ago | 3301 Views

Mnangagwa's barren 100 days

19 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Chamisa still student activist, says Makamba Busha

19 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Electronic Temporary Importation Permit (E-TIP) explained

19 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Freedom of Mthwakazi will be born out of undertaking tough decisions

19 hrs ago | 942 Views

ZUJ express dismay over hate speech and abuse of journalists by MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 477 Views

Sekuru Munya's prognostications - Zimbabwe after the elections

19 hrs ago | 619 Views

Military coup, devil's sermon and semantics

19 hrs ago | 929 Views

No constitution or political power can deny us our cultural rights

19 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Angry soldiers hit back at Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 17689 Views

Education offices using a roofless house

19 hrs ago | 602 Views

Khupe says she is not going anywhere

20 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Air Zimbabwe seeks $190m for revival

20 hrs ago | 432 Views

Blow for Mnangaga as former military chief breaks ranks

20 hrs ago | 6018 Views

Khupe's days numbered

20 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Mnangagwa locked out by his ministers

20 hrs ago | 7404 Views

Diamond miners to account for missing $15bn

20 hrs ago | 706 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days