'Malema a political schizophrenic'

The Democratic Alliance (D.A) has labeled the Economic Freedom Front (E.F.F) leader Julius Malema as a political schizophrenic. This is primarily due to the motion of vote of no confidence that Malema is pronouncing towards Nelson Mandela Bay's metropolitan mayor Athol Trollip.According to Malema, the D.A mayor is hand in glove with the whites. This comes after the mayor didn't vote in favor of the expropriation of land without compensation in the national assembly a while back ago when the issue was raised. The expropriation of land without compensation was relatively brought into the national assembly by the E.F.F last year.Although most of the political parties were not in support of the initiative at first, it now seems as if virtually all political parties are now concurring with the E.F.F. It is also an issue which has relatively amassed great support especially from the black South Africans who believe that they are still licking their wounds as a result of the apartheid regime which dispersed their families. One of the most respected philosophers in South Africa who is also the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (P.A.C) leader, Dr. Pheko said that the liberation struggle was not all about anti-racism but about land pointing out that land is power and land is money which is still out of reach of most black South Africans.However, D.A leader Mmusi Maimane castigated the idea as he argued that continuing with the idea would result in the same fate that brought Zimbabwe to its knees after it embarked on the land reform program in 2002. Also a lot of economists and political analysts have warned against this procedure and its repercussions towards South Africa especially at a time when the country is in agricultural debt of 1.3 billion Rand.South African land is relatively owned by white people be it in the urban or rural areas. Nevertheless, they have contributed immensely to the economic wellbeing of South Africa. Regardless the E.F.F is not taking this into perspective as it has argued that every black South African is entitled to a piece of land and how they decide to use it is up to them.Malema pointed out that cities such as Port Elizabeth are amongst some of the areas in South Africa where the whites are in possession of large amounts of land. The ruling party, the African National Congress (A.N.C) also reaffirmed its support for the program during interim president Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address.The E.F.F has relatively had its way from the recalling of former president Jacob Zuma to the recalling of cabinet ministers by Cyril Ramaphosa. It now seems as if it's only a matter of time before the ‘dispensation' of land commences since the motion was passed in parliament.Addressing nurses at the Chris Hani Baragwana Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday afternoon, Malema also reconfirmed the issue of free education for students undergoing their university academia. Although many parliamentarians have viewed this idea which was coined by former president Zuma late last year as unrealistic the E.F.F is holding on to it. Much is now yet to be seen whether the ideology will manifest into reality or remain a mere schizophrenic idea.