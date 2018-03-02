Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance an unstoppable tsunami - Biti

14 hrs ago
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tendai Biti has praised thousands of people who braved the rains in Chinhoyi to attend MDC Alliance rally calling it an unstoppable tsunami.

"In Chinhoyi thousands of people turned out to make history in the pounding rain. A story of hope, a story of dreams, a story of anticipation is unfolding in Zimbabwe. It's an unstoppable tsunami. Wananchi want real transformation," said Biti via micro blogging Twitter.

"We will protect and guard our unity, That is the legacy of our dearly departed leader."

Biti further said MDC will never be a colony of misrule and abuse of power as what was witnessed in the Government of unity of 2008.

"Above all we will look forward backward never. Never shall we be a colony again. A colony of misrule and abuse of power."

However, MDC president for 2018 Nelson Chamisa thanked the crowd for turning out in large numbers despite the rains that poured.

"Bumper attendance in Chinhoyi….The rains couldn't stop you!!Siyabonga , Thank you Tinotenda," he tweeted.

Source - Daniel Itai
Comments

