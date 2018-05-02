Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Before it is news!

02 May 2018 at 21:08hrs | Views
The final split is here maComrades, prepare for another GNU, or for chaos if things don't work out according to plan.

Chamisa will, by Friday this week, be officially leading a new political party. The name of the new party is MDC-T Alliance. It already has a new secretariat and different employees than those at Harvest House who are still technically employed by the MDC-T whose ownership is in dispute between Khupe and Chamisa.

Chamisa's new MDC-T Alliance party is already operating from his rented offices dotted in multiple residential areas in Harare's western suburbs.

MDC-T Alliance was formed to give a name to a group of former MDC-T supporters who found themselves without a party after Chamisa brought the party ownership dispute to the courts for ED and the judges to decide on. He also urgently needs a name to register with ZEC before expiry of the nomination court deadlines.

This follows the fallout  between Khupe and Chamisa which plunged the party into a legal dispute about ownership of the party name and its trademarks, which dispute will not be resolved before elections because of the little time left and congestion of the court roll. The High Court has already ruled out urgency in the resolution of the dispute, although Chamisa has  appealed against the ruling, because of the implications involved if a resolution or new name are not found in time for the election.

I can confirm that Chamisa's new party will however not have most of the faces which currently make up the top leadership. Faces like Elias Mudzuri, Welshman Ncube Thabitha Khumalo, or Douglas Mwonzora among other unwanted affiliates will not feature on Chamisa's new lineup. Mwonzora does not know yet he is also not wanted. According to impeccable sources at  Harvest House, Chamisa's new lineup will feature mostly faces from the 1997 ZINASU executive. Revealed names so far are Job Sikhala, Tafadzwa Musekiwa, Bhekuthemba Mpofu, Daniel Molekeli aka Fortune, and 3 others who are yet to confirm their involvement in the new project.

Out of the four proposed names for the new party, MDC-T Alliance got the thumbs up from everyone who is involved in Chamisa's project, including from Douglas Mwonzora who is eyeing the vice presidency of the new opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, but which he will not get because ED and Chiwenga insisted to Chamisa that he should give the post to Komichi.

The whole project is part of the final phase of a necessary split of the opposition movement by Zanu-Pf ahead of the elections. This means Nelson Chamisa is now Zanu-Pf's kingmaker and biggest beneficiary of the split if it succeeds, not Thokozani Khupe as some people think. Unlike Khupe, Chamisa already has a pact with Zanu-Pf to win fewer votes than ED and become prime minister in a proposed unity government led by Zanu-Pf.

This is why Chamisa has already submitted to ED and Chiwenga, a list of all his proposed lieutenants from the opposition whom he plans to work with in the proposed GNU. Tendai Biti's name was not on the list though when Chamisa initially submitted it on 16 November, two days before Independence Day in a private meeting attended by ED and Chiwenga at one of latter's houses in Helensville.

Meanwhile Mwonzora has been tasked by Chamisa with managing the Ndebele factor regarding the proposed setup in view of the fact that Welshman Ncube is no longer relevant to their plan with ED and Chiwenga. Khupe has proved to have more Matebeland support than Ncube, that's why Mwonzora told Studio 7 on Monday that he is appealing to Khupe to join forces with Chamisa. Without Khupe in the bag, the grand GNU plan goes up in smoke.

My thoughts?

 - It's a good plan which avoids chaos for Zimbabwe, because the junta must win without fail for there to be peace. They're not prepared to be led by anybody else but themselves.

 - It's a project which may bring more Zimbabweans together for the good of the country if it succeeds.

 - One wrong aspect about the project is it's dishonesty and betrayal of genuine support who would otherwise not support such a project big they knew everything being done about their future behind the scenes.

  - The project may hit a brick wall if Chamisa wins more votes than ED, or if his party,the MDC-T Alliance gets fewer votes than another opposition party, or if both ED and Chamisa get beaten by someone else from the opposition. The plan will have failed.

 - Its a project which limits our options to two only; We are going  to have either another Zanu-Pf led GNU if the plan succeeds, or chaos, if it fails.

Your thoughts?

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Fungai Taruvinga
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Boschveld roosters for sale

House to rent

Golf for swap

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Sofas on sale

Comforters for sale

On sale is pa system


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

40 mins ago | 173 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

45 mins ago | 292 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

50 mins ago | 317 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 1047 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

3 hrs ago | 588 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2078 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4813 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 384 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

6 hrs ago | 982 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days