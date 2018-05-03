Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe inches forward - but where is it headed?

03 May 2018 at 11:59hrs | Views
The five months since the fall of Robert Mugabe have been far from easy for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe's new government has made all the right noises towards the West and China. The West has made some noises back, but is waiting on a free election. Despite a show of warmth towards Mnangagwa, China wants assurances that its future investments will be safeguarded and balance of payments support used responsibly – in short, a marked reduction in corruption.

Internationally speaking, Zimbabwe has started to re-enter the fold. But at home, Mnangagwa has yet to make a convincing case that real change is underway.

So far, there is no sign of Zimbabwe's long hoped-for economic transformation; the same number of people are unemployed as before. But the problems go beyond the economy. Mnangagwa has yet to apologise for (or even plainly acknowledge) the Gukurahundi – a series of terrible pogroms that were inflicted upon the Matabeleland provinces in the 1980s for which Mnangagwa himself has often been blamed.

Taken together, this all means Mnangagwa has yet to earn Zimbabweans' confidence as he tries to move on from the Mugabe years. And his lieutenants in power aren't helping.

Mnangagwa's vice-president, General Constantino Chiwenga, makes a far-from-convincing civilian ruler. Faced with striking nurses who were dissatisfied with a government pay offer, he simply sacked them all – as if he were still in the army and under no obligation to negotiate, or to value key workers in a health system that cannot be allowed to deteriorate further.

Behind the scenes, but surfacing just enough to be annoying, is Jonathan Moyo, a proxy for Grace Mugabe, who tweets incessantly about the illegality of the coup that brought Mnangagwa to power. And Robert Mugabe himself, while essentially impotent, is audibly grumbling. Mnangagwa wisely ignores these irritating background noises – but he could certainly do without them.

Step by step
The one bright spot is the new foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo. Another former army general, who in fact announced Mugabe's ousting on television, he recently secured from the British foreign secretary the declaration that Zimbabwe could rejoin the Commonwealth provided its next elections were clean. This he did at the Commonwealth summit in London – perhaps Boris Johnson had carefully pulled together a Commonwealth consensus before agreeing, but the announcement nonetheless made Moyo seem like a statesman who could deliver results.

Instantly, the Harare gossip circuit started touting him as Mnangagwa's likely successor. That would bypass the hamfisted Chiwenga, but it would still hand power over to a military man, cementing the impression of a full-on military takeover.

Still, none of this looks set to affect the elections mooted for this year. With the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, the greatly weakened opposition has little chance of making headway – at least unless Zanu-PF keeps making unforced errors such as firing nurses en masse.

So what if Zanu-PF doesn't start getting it right? Will its flustered leaders try to rig the polls yet again? It wouldn't be all that difficult – and will be highly tempting if the party wants to win big. If the riggers do their homework and massage the results rather than blatantly falsifying them, they might well get away with it. But then again, Zanu-PF isn't known for its subtlety.

Should he oversee and win a genuinely clean election, Mnangagwa could yet secure new inflows of liquidity. If he does, his next job will be to rein in the country's greedy oligarchs. Too many in Zimbabwe's elite still think their mission in life is to accumulate capital rather than circulate it, to buy cars and mansions rather than build industries, employ people and create things. Many think they still haven't quite stolen enough to fund their indecently ostentatious habits.

The ConversationThe new Zimbabwe has very unpleasant growing pains ahead of it. To get the foreign help he needs to clean all this up, Mnangagwa will have to make iron-clad reassurances to the West, to China, to the IMF. And the IMF will surely demand public sector job cuts. Perhaps the nurses will have to be sacrificed again.

Stephen Chan, Professor of World Politics, SOAS, University of London

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Conversation
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Keyboard on sale

Cattle breeding investment

Serlbornpark house for sale

Plan designers available

House to rent

Extra lessons on offerb

Alumnium work on offer

Closure on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

36 mins ago | 150 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

41 mins ago | 252 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

45 mins ago | 287 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 992 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 721 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2054 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4746 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days