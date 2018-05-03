Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

My poor shop

03 May 2018 at 13:38hrs | Views
I am an indigenous entrepreneur running a modest general dealer shop in Harare CBD from rented premises. The stock is a 'cocktail of commodities' from groceries to hardware items and other Chinese trinkets.

The long building has many shops with a shared veranda that ideally should provide shelter from the rains to potential customers and those going about. As one can guess, four vendors have made it their business to sell exactly what I sell from my shop. Reaching the entrance to my shop has become a Herculean task, one has to elbow, shove and jump.

Stepping on one tomato will cost you the 'whole purse' since the ever intimidating vendors will force you to buy all their pavement-stock. My rent is in arrears and buying electricity has become a chronic worry for me.

In fact, simple mathematics shows that the four vendors may be pocketing more than I get. Whilst I worry about rent, power, security and my one employee, their worry is on counting coins only. Otherwise for them, its business as usual. At close of business or my shop at nine pm, the four vendors will be still selling. The following morning my employee must clean after the vendors, with the whole veranda reeking of stale urine.

Some people now pass by with fingers pinching their noses to keep the pong at bay. My poor shop.

Tondorindo. Harare

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tondorindo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Wanted is a 1 acre stand to buy in burnside, byo. transfer available.

On sale is vw polo

Keyboard on sale

On sale is pa system

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Clothing bales on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

35 mins ago | 149 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

40 mins ago | 249 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

45 mins ago | 285 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 991 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 720 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2054 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4743 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 397 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 321 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 369 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 710 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

6 hrs ago | 454 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 404 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 538 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days