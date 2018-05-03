Give dialogue a chance

Opinion / Columnist

The ill advised and politically tainted strike by teachers, rumoured for the next school term is both disruptive and uncalled for. All stake holders including educators and government, not forgetting the parents must continue finding each other and putting heads together to iron out the grey areas.'Toyi-toying' and withdrawing services is not in the interest of anyone including the blackboard practitioners themselves. Everyone has a relative in school and the quest for quality education is a national agenda and priority.Give continued dialogue a chance, politically motivated incendiary rhetoric may worsen the situation. HE ED and his team are trying hard to put the economy back on track so we can all have a berth at the feeding trough.Everyone has high hopes even the opposition parties. Do not allow 'partial arbitors' to muddy the waters of otherwise reasonable and genuine requests.The government knows your situation, it cannot be an event but a process. Shadows of a third had are clearly silhouetted at the back of the proposed industrial action. Hallmarks of politicisation by the whole leadership representing the teachers are very visible. Let the country move forward, we need our teachers in schools not at home. Enjoy your school holidays, meet you at school next term.Tondorindo. Chidewu.