Houses must be houses not offices

03 May 2018 at 14:04hrs | Views
Commercialisation of properties in residential areas has worsened accommodation problems in urban centres and towns. Harare has been the most affected where scores of houses and flats have been turned into offices, creches, gyms etc.

The scourge has reached high density areas where some houses are now children day centres and places for dress-making. The practice has resulted in low office occupancy in Harare CBD and very high rentals in residential  suburbs including high density. Desperate home-seekers ended up settling anywhere everywhere, with land barons 'preying' on the gullible new settlers.

Thousands of people lost large sums of money to the heartless and thieving land barons. Like a 'slippery thief', the land gurus always evaded arrest with most of them walking free to this day. Maybe indeed there is juju to avoid arrest, how can one explain no arrests where there is a visible crime, a crime with a body and shadow, my foot! The relevant authorities must revisit the issue of houses-cum-offices with possible reversal of such arrangements.

Once dealt with, rentals in Harare and elsewhere will plummet and businesses will return to the CBD. Most law firms are tucked away in outer Greendale, Belvedere, Milton Park etc, business must be in towns and cities.

Thomas Murisa. Harare.

Source - Thomas Murisa
