Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Rugeje is just what the doctor ordered for Zanu-PF

04 May 2018 at 07:15hrs | Views
Rugeje's sincerity in ensuring vibrant internal democracy in zanu-pf is widely acknowledged even by those who used to be on the other side of the political divide.

Exactly two months ago, Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje had a premonition that the party's primary elections would be like no other in terms of the massive numbers of aspiring candidates and those casting votes.
Addressing a commissariat workshop for the party's Matabeleland regional leadership in Bulawayo, Rugeje said: "Party primaries are inevitable and we want to exercise internal democracy. Those who aspire to be Members of Parliament and Senators and those who aspire to be councillors should start gearing for the event.

"We want to exercise full democracy so every party member must participate. Besides satisfying the tenets of democracy, it will also give us an opportunity to prepare for the elections because the process will be similar to the way the general elections will be conducted."

True to Rugeje's hunch, the Zanu-PF primary elections were a mammoth exercise whose reach and inclusivity had never before been experienced in the country since the dawn of independence in 1980.

Consequently, operational glitches were always going to be encountered in a massive exercise of this nature but few will doubt Rugeje's sincerity in ensuring that the process was democratic, free and fair without any imposition of candidates.
Rugeje's sincerity in ensuring vibrant internal democracy in Zanu-PF is widely acknowledged even by those who used to be on the other side of the political divide.

Writing for the Zimbabwe Independent newspaper on April 27, Innocent Batsani Ncube — who signs off as Chevening scholar at the University of London — was on point in locating the significance of the Zanu-PF primary elections.

Ncube's view was that "the success of their (ZANU-PF) candidate selection process, underpinned by massive turnout at the primaries will be a triumph of their extensive cell-based mobilisation method and a harbinger for a strong showing at the main polls."

What was unique about the Zanu-PF primary elections as acknowledged by Ncube was that they involved the participation of all party members from the cell level, which Rugeje described as "dandemutande" or spider web network.

It is without doubt that for the first time in post-independence Zimbabwe, many party supporters had the chance to vote for a candidate of their choice.

Unlike other parties which are contemplating a "consensus" based criteria in selecting candidates, Zanu-PF has always displayed its capacity to conduct internal democratic processes.

But now that the primary elections are over, the real battle that confronts the national political commissar is to ensure the party remains a united entity ahead of the harmonised elections.

It is no easy task given the fickle nature of the contestations that characterised the primary elections.
And the man tasked with the mandate of bringing the party together is none other than Rugeje, an affable man who until one has set down with him might just pass as an ordinary citizen minding his own business.

Beneath his unassuming and jovial character lies a reservoir of experience and knowledge honed from his war time experiences, his military days and an adept intellectual expose supported by several graduate and post-graduate qualifications.
One thing stands out.

The man is passionate about his country and his revolutionary ZANU-PF party, which he said reared him as a teenager and instilled a sense of discipline and the ability to execute to perfection assigned national duties.

Until his appointment as the ruling party's national political commissar in December last year, Lt-Gen Rugeje served in various capacities in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces where his record is not only exemplary, but is without blemish.
Born in Bulawayo in 1959, the young Rugeje attended Silveira Secondary School where he was known to always come out tops in his class.

Despite his brilliance, the young Rugeje could not proceed further with his education as he became very conscious of the insidious nature of colonial rule, which not only oppressed black people but systematically ensured that they remained in servitude in the land of their birth.

In 1977, the young Rugeje made a conscious decision to join the liberation war at the age of 18 years.
He joined Zanla forces where he adopted the Chimurenga name "Sunbat".
Armed with a unique intellectual aptitude that empowered him to rationalise situations and subordinate himself to military orders, Rugeje rose through the ranks of ZANLA to become a member of the general staff.

At the end of the liberation war, Rugeje joined the newly amalgamated Zimbabwe Defence Forces as a private.
Barely three years in his position as a major, Rugeje got promoted to a lieutenant colonel in 1983.
Three years later he was to become a colonel.

An astute leader well versed in Governance issues, Rugeje at one time served as the commander at Inkomo Barracks with the primary unit under his command being the First Mechanised Battalion.

One of his many successes as a military leader and strategist was when he led missions in Mozambique against RENAMO when he was commander of One Commando Battalion, also known as One Commando Regiment.

It was under Rugeje's leadership that One Commando played a prominent role in assisting other units of the Zimbabwean army in vanquishing RENAMO in 1984.

Six years after a successful stint in Mozambique, Rugeje was promoted to Brigadier-General.
He assumed the position of Quartermaster of the Zimbabwe National Army where again his leadership skills were exceptionally demonstrated.

His leadership skills were again called to play when Zimbabwe was involved in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As Brig-Gen Quartermaster Staff, he was part of the military leadership that was involved in the DRC under Operation Sovereign Legitimacy.

Conscious of the post-independence existential demands and the dynamism of security matters, Rugeje pursued education at various universities outside the country.

He was to graduate with a Master of Science Degree in Defence and Security Analysis from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, a PhD in Philosophy from the University of KwaZulu Natal and is currently studying for a Post –Doctoral Research Fellowship with the University Utara of Malaysia.

Given his education background, it was befitting for him to be tasked to direct the Battle Group Commanders Course and was Commandant Zimbabwe Staff College for six years during which he transformed and attained the Associate Status with the University of Zimbabwe.

He was later appointed Director General for Policy, Public Relations and International Affairs. Rugeje was involved in the drafting of the African Union Common Defence Pact and the Southern African Development Community Mutual Defence Pact.
In recognition of his professional and military abilities, Rugeje was appointed Inspector General at Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters, a position he held for 10 years.

He successfully attended all military courses commensurate with his ranks and appointments.
He is also a graduate of the Zimbabwe Joint Command and Staff Course Number 1. He is a member of the 1994 Royal College of Defence Studies Course.

At the turn of the millennium in 2000, Rugeje was promoted to Major-General, becoming the fourth in command of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Following developments that took place in November last year, Rugeje was promoted to the rank of Lt. Gen in December 2017 and then retired to take up the post of National Political Commissar of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Given his rich resume, it is almost a done deal that the "dandemutande" campaign strategy is going to deliver a massive victory for the revolutionary party, which is the sole guarantor of the founding values of self-determination, sovereignty and socio-economic rights such as land reform and economic empowerment.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Rugeje, #Zanu-PF, #2018

Comments

On sale is vw polo

House to rent

Keyboard on sale

Alumnium work on offer

Kids tights for sale

Clothing bales on sale

Handbag sets on sale

House to rent available


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

30 mins ago | 119 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

35 mins ago | 209 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

40 mins ago | 244 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

1 hr ago | 932 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

1 hr ago | 680 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

1 hr ago | 367 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

2 hrs ago | 574 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

3 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

4 hrs ago | 2031 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

4 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

5 hrs ago | 4688 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

5 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

5 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

German starlet for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

5 hrs ago | 708 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

WATCH: De Villiers urges youth to aim high

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Xhosa King endorses Mnangagwa?

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

WATCH: Woman who lost arm to crocodile weds in hospital

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Story of Zipra field commander

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

IDBZ to ease students accommodation crisis

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Joshua Nkomo family blasts Mugabe's NPF over picture

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Gombami ventures into ICT

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

Wicknell Chivayo misses deadline

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

$2 for every campaign poster

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zanu-PF to publish its full candidates soon

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabweans actress blossoms in Hollywood

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

ZBC to air PSL games

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Govt selects ballot paper supplier

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZITF general manager forced out?

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

Barnabas Sibanda, the man who wanted to fly

6 hrs ago | 531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days