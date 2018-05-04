ZANU PF Bigwigs must accept defeat

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is likely to plunge into another General Election dispute as events of the recent ZANU PF primary election unfolds.If a special advisor to the President can't accept defeat himself, how can he advise his president when he is defeated in the general election. Mutsvangwa must show maturity in politics.Politics is a game of numbers. The war veterans of the likes of Mahiya and Oppah must accept defeat. Don't force yourself into leadership.I want to warn the revolutionary party that if you impose these comrades to the people you will be shocked, come 2018 general election. Neither a coup detat nor vote rigging will work this time.Zimbabweans are prepared to defend their freedom with their own blood.So I say to you Mutsvangwa, Mahiya, Oppah war veterans and those who had come out of the barracks to try their luck, leak your wounds quitely and go back to where you belong. Zimbabwe belongs to the Zimbabweans.It's a do or die this time. You can try to fool the international community by window dressing the electoral process but the events on the ground are showing that free and fair election can not be achieved with people like Mutsvangwa dictating the pace.Guns no longer lead comrades but people's vote do. Wake up comrades!!!!