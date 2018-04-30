Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe situation could lead to civil unrest

22 hrs ago
The situation in Zimbabwe can lead to civil unrest if nothing is done to arrest it in time. Civil servants are bitterly looking for a Messiah to come to come their way one day.

The rural populace save the chiefs who benefited from government cars are also looking forward to a deliverer. The urban people, the pensioners, the vendors are all tired of the current government.
 
All hope is pinned on the oncoming and much talked general elections. History has it that ZANU PF can never accept defeat even if they loose the election. They did it in 2008.

History proves me right that the current military chefs swore that they will never salute a democratically elected President with no  war history.

History me right that SADC is a toothless organisation that is wasting people's time and resources by holding conferences that bears no fruits. The same is AU. It came to ears that opposition was denied of their victory but they did nothing.

What guarantee is there that this time SADC and AU will stand by the people of Zimbabwe rather than leaders. What guarantee is there that the junta will give up power to a democratically elected President of Zimbabwe. When the the national broadcasters and media can not distinguish between government and party worthy of news.

I foresee a situation where by opposition wins the election with a great margin, too great to rig, then the ruling party leaders refuse to accept the results. I foresee a situation where by the results of the general elections are withheld until the opposition declares itself a winner.

I foresee an opposition march to the State House is blocked by some sectors of the military which will mark the beginning of a splinter military group that will form a zimbabweanised ISIS

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nkomah Isaac
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days