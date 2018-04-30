'Vote for prosperity and progress'

Opinion / Columnist

The following is the foreword by the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, to the ruling party's 2018 Election Manifesto launched last Friday in Harare***To restore the legacy of our liberation struggle, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party, hereby presents the People's Manifesto for the 2018 Harmonised Elections at this defining opportune moment.Our legacy ideals are the land, economic emancipation, Independence, sovereignty, democracy, patriotism, Ubuntu, national pride and dignity.These ideals which we all share and take pride in as Zimbabweans, permanently connect us to our past as the hallmark of the heroic, enduring and unforgettable armed struggle which liberated Zimbabwe from the shackles of colonialism.We are now in a New Dispensation under the leadership of Zanu-PF, where the focus and preoccupation of the new administration is opening up the country for business, fighting corruption, creating jobs, modernising the public sector and promoting investment, economic empowerment and re-aligning to an investor friendly trajectory that leads to economic growth and job creation.The resolve to open up Zimbabwe for business is strengthened by the new Zanu-PF leadership's re-affirmation of the country's membership to the family of nations and its expression of our commitment to playing our part in all regional, continental and international bodies in order to make our contribution towards a prosperous and peaceful world order.The revolutionary and democratic Zanu-PF Party continues to seek broad based development and economic emancipation of the people.This is founded on its unshakable principles that uphold justice and equity for all.It is a liberation movement which thrives on and cherishes National Unity as the foundation for the conducive conditions for peace, security and development.The establishment of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission in line with Chapter 12 of the National Constitution is a robust step towards achieving the inherent goal of unity and national healing.The party is also guided by its democratic and Pan-African values where the leadership is accountable to the people who elect it.To demonstrate this, the Party constitutionally and periodically gathers for conferences at district, provincial and national levels.Zanu-PF is driven by the ideology of servant leadership, where the leaders are elected to serve the people as informed by the tenets of good governance and constitutionalism.Furthermore, the essence of Zanu-PF's ideological thrust is the establishment of an egalitarian society firmly based on our historical, cultural and social experiences which create conditions for economic independence, prosperity and equitable distribution of national wealth.Additionally, Zanu-PF believes in a mixed economy in which free enterprise is encouraged and rewarded.This is because the party's ideology as set out in its constitution indicates a preference for a mixed economy.It also believes in putting people at the centre of governance for inclusive value adding decision making as was amply demonstrated during the historic and successful Operation Restore Legacy where the driving force was popularised motto "Vox Populi, Vox Dei" ("The Voice of the People is the Voice of God").The party holds in high esteem democratic values and ideals that have made us exist in diversity.Only on the basis of such values can we successfully attain economic prosperity, create jobs for our people, provide housing for all, avail opportunities for all and equality for our people, inclusive of men, youth, people with disabilities as we realise the true meaning of independence.It is our collective responsibility as Zimbabweans to transform our economy towards middle-income status by 2030.Let us all join hands with Zanu-PF and restore our dignity through working together in rebuilding our economy as indicated by the 2018 Election Manifesto Theme: "Unite, Fight Corruption, Develop, Re-Engage and Create Jobs".The Zanu-PF party, therefore, appeals to you all Zimbabweans including the youth, women, people with disabilities, the marginalised and the vulnerable from across the political, ethnic and racial divide to go out in your large numbers to vote overwhelmingly for Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections to ensure that our legacy leaves some marked footprints for posterity.I have great faith in the people of Zimbabwe and in the future of our country.More importantly, as Zanu-PF, we remain committed to the cause of making our nation greater and stronger.Vote for the preservation of our legacy. Vote for peace and stability. Vote for inclusivity, prosperity, progress and development. Vote for a tried and tested party.Vote for Zanu-PF.