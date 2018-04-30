VP Aspirant - Senatorial Aspirant- Bekithemba Mpofu - the Opportunist

Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's personal friend, Bekithemba Mpofu wrote on his Facebook page that he was elated to be on the final MDC-T senatorial list. What a shame. The other article on Bulawayo24.com went on to say the VP presidential aspirant on the FRONT PAGE. It's quite disturbing that such a person who is not known in the MDC T structures could aspire for such an office.Bekithemba Mpofu was last seen on line in the MDC T structures during his student activism period with the likes of Chamisa. He just went awol for 15 years and has to be smuggled into the MDC-T senatorial list for Matebeleland South. What a shame. One person reached in Gwanda standing committee stated that people where given money, as in hard cash. He bought his way in the senatorial short list. What a shame.On the article he went on to articulate his academic and business achievements. I never read a single line he talked of his political life. Such is the man whom Chamisa want to impose on the people of Matebeleland.Matebeleland is full of able leaders who have been there throughout the struggle without stumbling or backtracking. Those have to be rewarded other than this friend of Chamisa.What is wrong with the leadership we have as far as imposition of leaders. For the last fourteen years Matebeleland was saddled to Thokozani Khupe who was imposed on them. This is what is being tried again by Chamisa.MDC-T is a democratic movement that should reward seniority, experience and loyalty and dedication to public service. It has able people in the form of Thabitha Khumalo, Gift Banda , Dorcas Sibanda and Felix Mafa Sibanda to mention but a few. It is my hope that the leadership of the party would see sense and do as the people want. Mnangagwa aptly says the voice of people is the voice of God. I hope Chamisa would respect the people of Matebeleland and do as they wish.Bekithemba Mpofu must realize that leadership is from the people and cannot be bought.Because we have good people who let bad people do bad, it's more likely he has paid the good people of Zim Eye and Bulawayo 24 to help him be VP and force him into structures of the party to enable this corn game. Chamisa Hand is written all over. This is one crime that should be used to impeached Chamisa if he ever wins the race. He will not be fit to be president if he continues this habit of imposing candidates as we the Zimbabweans and Bulawayo south residents are fools.We will be fools to allow Bekithemba to be here in our region. It is factual that he has been making calls to all Bulawayo structures paying many in a bid to be recommended to Chamisa. What a shame. All they must do is mention his name to Chamisa and Chamisa will do the rest. What a shame.Bekithemba has even called the Tsvangirai family members and promised them access to Chamisa after the rift occurred in the power wrestling by Chamisa. Remember how minions piled on gogo Tsvangirai and the family. The blood is still bad between Chamisa and the family. Here, Bekithemba has been promising them to be the ambassador for them to have access to Harvest house— if they help him land the Senatorial post or the VP post. What an opportunist. We have a new nickname for you Bekithemba, "Opportunist Becky."Yes, Becky is a girl name for a white girl who is a prostitute."Hey Chamisa, go ahead and appoint your friend. Us here in Gwanda and Matebeleland South won't be voting for you at congress in 2019. It's been decided and we discussed how much foolish you must think Ndebele people are.We are not your children and we are not fools.Your actions will make many stay home and not even vote at all in the watershed election. Why risk a low turnout, even a 1% low turn out can be bad for all of us.OH, and by the way, KHUPE HAS ALL THE STRUCTURES HERE AND HAS MADE MORE INROADS. SUCH IS THE REASON WHY WE ARE LOSING TO KHUPE IF WE DONT ALLOW THE PEOPLE TO SPEAK.Voice of the struggle.Revolutionary Salutations.Thandekhile Dhlamini