Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

VP Aspirant - Senatorial Aspirant- Bekithemba Mpofu - the Opportunist

5 hrs ago | Views
Chamisa's personal friend, Bekithemba Mpofu wrote on his Facebook page that he was elated to be on the final MDC-T senatorial list. What a shame. The other article on Bulawayo24.com went on to say the VP presidential aspirant on the FRONT PAGE. It's quite disturbing that such a person who is not known in the MDC T structures could aspire for such an office.

Bekithemba Mpofu was last seen on line in the MDC T structures during his student activism period with the likes of Chamisa. He just went awol for 15 years and has to be smuggled into the MDC-T senatorial list for Matebeleland South. What a shame. One person reached in Gwanda standing committee stated that people where given money, as in hard cash. He bought his way in the senatorial short list. What a shame.

On the article he went on to articulate his academic and business achievements. I never read a single line he talked of his political life. Such is the man whom Chamisa want to impose on the people of Matebeleland.

Matebeleland is full of able leaders who have been there throughout the struggle without stumbling or backtracking. Those have to be rewarded other than this friend of Chamisa.

What is wrong with the leadership we have as far as imposition of leaders. For the last fourteen years Matebeleland was saddled to Thokozani Khupe who was imposed on them. This is what is being tried again by Chamisa.

MDC-T is a democratic movement that should reward seniority, experience and loyalty and dedication to public service. It has able people in the form of Thabitha Khumalo, Gift Banda , Dorcas Sibanda and Felix Mafa Sibanda to mention but a few. It is my hope that the leadership of the party would see sense and do as the people want. Mnangagwa aptly says the voice of people is the voice of God. I hope Chamisa would respect the people of Matebeleland and do as they wish.

Bekithemba Mpofu must realize that leadership is from the people and cannot be bought.

Because we have good people who let bad people do bad, it's more likely he has paid the good people of Zim Eye and Bulawayo 24 to help him be VP and force him into structures of the party to enable this corn game. Chamisa Hand is written all over. This is one crime that should be used to impeached Chamisa if he ever wins the race. He will not be fit to be president if he continues this habit of imposing candidates as we the Zimbabweans and Bulawayo south residents are fools.

We will be fools to allow Bekithemba to be here in our region. It is factual that he has been making calls to all Bulawayo structures paying many in a bid to be recommended to Chamisa. What a shame. All they must do is mention his name to Chamisa and Chamisa will do the rest. What a shame.

Bekithemba has even called the Tsvangirai family members and promised them access to Chamisa after the rift occurred in the power wrestling by Chamisa. Remember how minions piled on gogo Tsvangirai and the family. The blood is still bad between Chamisa and the family. Here, Bekithemba has been promising them to be the ambassador for them to have access to Harvest house— if they help him land the Senatorial post or the VP post. What an opportunist. We have a new nickname for you Bekithemba, "Opportunist Becky."
Yes, Becky is a girl name for a white girl who is a prostitute.

"Hey Chamisa, go ahead and appoint your friend. Us here in Gwanda and Matebeleland South won't be voting for you at congress in 2019. It's been decided and we discussed how much foolish you must think Ndebele people are.

We are not your children and we are not fools.
Your actions will make many stay home and not even vote at all in the watershed election. Why risk a low turnout, even a 1% low turn out can be bad for all of us.
OH, and by the way, KHUPE HAS ALL THE STRUCTURES HERE AND HAS MADE MORE INROADS. SUCH IS THE REASON WHY WE ARE LOSING TO KHUPE IF WE DONT ALLOW THE PEOPLE TO SPEAK.

Voice of the struggle.
Revolutionary Salutations.

Thandekhile Dhlamini


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Thandekhile Dhlamini
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Plan designers available

On sale is pa system

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Quantum on sale

On sale is vw polo

Comforters for sale

Closure on sale

Kids tights for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Khupe must enroll for a degree in Politics at MSU or UZ

5 hrs ago | 1317 Views

WATCH: Moment 'cowboy' stopped armed robbery

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa embraces surprising freedoms

6 hrs ago | 1236 Views

'Elections will be free and fair,' insist Mnangagwa - with no reforms, let observers be the judges

6 hrs ago | 637 Views

Mutsvangwa gets a lifeline

6 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Chiwenga's sister dies

6 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Ill Mohadi donates mealie-meal

7 hrs ago | 989 Views

WATCH: Man arrested for 'killing' wife

7 hrs ago | 871 Views

WATCH: Sarah Mahoka accidentally chants Zanu-PF at NPF rally

8 hrs ago | 1015 Views

'We will be victorious' - Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Country for sale

10 hrs ago | 1584 Views

We do not want a run-off election - Prof Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Nelson Chamisa's rant against China irritating

11 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Strive Masiyiwa reflects on traumatic Zimbabwe moment

11 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Mthwakazi party leader gets International recognition.

12 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba - LIVE

12 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Dynamos vs Harare City - LIVE

12 hrs ago | 1683 Views

Spencer Banda drags hubby of alleged lover to court

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

'Gaule lost because of his attack on Jonathan Moyo'

13 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Mujuru not joining Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Ndebele king defends Obert Mpofu

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zanu PF primaries mess under spotlight

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zanu PF MP granted bail in shooting incident

13 hrs ago | 606 Views

Bangwato in Zimbabwe seek repatriation

14 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Makamba going into self-imposed exile once again?

15 hrs ago | 3003 Views

Makamba, Mnangagwa fall out

15 hrs ago | 3917 Views

'Mnangagwa's manifesto is hot air'

15 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mugabe brews another surprise

17 hrs ago | 9148 Views

G40 ghost haunts Zanu-PF old guard

17 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Zanu-PF pledges 1,5 million houses

17 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping scandal hits Zacc

17 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Chamisa hits back at Chiwenga

17 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Keni Mubaiwa should just quit

17 hrs ago | 499 Views

Cowdray Park residents rely on sewage water for survival

17 hrs ago | 266 Views

Prophet woos thousands with 'holy' oil

17 hrs ago | 639 Views

Dembare fight for Mutasa

17 hrs ago | 225 Views

Man tries to dump 'suicidal' wife

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF journalists told to resign

17 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chamisa challenges Mnangagwa on graft

17 hrs ago | 569 Views

German starlet for Warriors

17 hrs ago | 744 Views

'Omega Sibanda, Chiyangwa offside on politics'

17 hrs ago | 827 Views

Obadiah Musindo dishes out cars

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zanu-PF to hold fresh primaries

17 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mother beats 4-year-old son for being 'promiscuous'

17 hrs ago | 683 Views

Highway robbers arrested after robbing Malawi inyanga

17 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Joshua Nkomo acquitted

17 hrs ago | 429 Views

Rejecting the voice of people is mocking God

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Madinda bullish despite injuries

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

MDC Alliance cracks?

17 hrs ago | 806 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days