Khupe must enroll for a degree in Politics at MSU or UZ

Opinion / Columnist



Campaigning in front of 100 supporters

Thokozani Khupe's links with Zanu Pf

It is now becoming crystal clear that the "junta" government is sponsoring Thokozanu Khupe. For starters, those who do not know this evil lady who is a mercenary all along her political journey since her days when she was still in the mainstream MDC led by Nelson Chamisa. Khupe of late became a staunch enemy of the MDC Alliance not because of the reasons she has been purporting out but rather it was a game plan of Zanu Pf to mastermind another MDC split before the elections. Prior to these coming elections the ruling party had a number of plans besides rigging the votes and among these plans were to the split of the main MDC and the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.However the latter happened first but Zanu Pf was ambushed by the maverick young leader Nelson Chamisa who took the reins from the former late premier. All along the junta thought that they were going to bury MDC wants and for all however their Schlieffen plan failed and now they have chosen to bankroll this evil lady who cannot pronounce the word "categorically" well. Even those that are undertaking their final year at MSU studying Politics are far much better than Khupe who have a PHD. In terms of politics Thokozanu Khupe has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she doesn't know democracy at all and for someone of her caliber she has also proven that she doesn't know the 'politics and governance' of Zimbabwe. She really needs to enroll for a degree in politics at one of these two institutions if she hopes to succeed in Zimbabwean politics. She can't purport saying she wants to restore Zimbabwe back to where it belong when she is working with the devil, Zanu Pf is the core enemy of progress and it has caused untold suffering to the masses of Zimbabwe for a long time. Surely Khupe has gone out of her mind.She has been campaigning in Bulawayo central only, how on earth can you win the state house keys by campaigning in Luveve only that proves total madness of this PHD holder. A strong contender of the state house keys will surely move all over the nation marketing her brand not only to campaign in Bulawayo central. Even a second year student who is studying politics at MSU will gain more votes than Khupe if that student is to participate in the coming elections, Thokozani Khupe is really out of touch with Zimbabwean politics and she really needs urgent help. She is busy campaigning in Bulawayo telling the electorate that if she becomes president of Zimbabwe she will provide free health services, surely madam Khupe how can you become president of Zimbabwe if you can't even campaign in Mash East, Mash South and the rest of the other provinces. Campaigning in Bulawayo's Luveve recently Khupe had this to say "Once we are elected into power we will ensure that there is free medication. Government should be responsible to teach people especially at primary education and parents should only start paying school fees at secondary education going upwards. We don't tolerate violence and as such we have since moved on and we are ready to face whoever is standing in these elections," she said. Such a statement totally brings out the madness in Khupes head, she is out of touch with reality that Zimbabweans needs jobs thereby investors are needed urgently.As I stated earlier on that Zanu Pf had two plans besides rigging the elections which it was going to use prior to the elections in order to win. The first one was to split the opposition through sponsoring Khupe as seen with her bitter enormity during the last days of the former premier, Thokozanu Khupe from the onset opposed the MDC Alliance, secondly with the health of the late Tsvangirai deteriorating badly, Zanu Pf thought the death of Tsvangirai would sink the labor backed party once and for all. Hence a split or the death of Morgan Tsvangirai was going to be a gift to the junta regime, however if the current political land scape is anything to go by both of the two plans are failing to yield results, there by Zanu Pf has sought to back Thokozani Khupe with the tax payers money to steal votes in Matabeleland.Zanu Pf knows it clearly that it won't get more than 50 plus 1 percent votes needed for a presidential candidate to be declared a winner, thereby roping in Khupe to steal some Matabeleland votes is the only last option. What Zanu Pf is now fighting for is to secure either a run off or negotiate for a unity government, hence the Matabeleland votes will be necessary for this scenario to take place, In his recent speech at the launch of the Zanu Pf damp squib manifesto Rtd Gen Vice President Chiwenga said MDC should resolve its leadership battles before commenting on EDM. Such comments from Chiwenga elaborates how the government is fighting in Thokozani Khupe even in the courts of law.According to the Standard paper, the MDC Alliance leader recently said in Harare South Rally, I quote, "Khupe is an individual who is disgruntled and has chosen to join with two others and they are busy recruiting. Maybe they think of forming their own party and it is their right because we are a democracy, but don't continue to push them back to us. If they want to come, let them come back, but don't mislead the nation to say that they are MDC, no, they are not Yes, they were told to divide the vote and then they would be accommodated in the government. She is not there to win elections but to just disturb, but fortunately, these antics are all under our full radar. With Chamisa's sentiments it has now become clearer that this PHD psychiatric patient is a project of EDM and his demagogues.Knowledge Hakata is a cutting edge political analyst and the co-founder of Demos-Cratos a political organisation. He can be contacted on knowledgehakata@yahoo.com