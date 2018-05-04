Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's out of control sexism

6 hrs ago
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa appears to have a problem with women; he doesn't value them very much. We saw this is in the way he dealt with former, or current, depending on how you look at it, MDC-T Vice President Dr. Thokozani Khupe.

One could see clearly in the bullying tactics he used, especially the chauvinist language and violence instigated by his supporters that he has still yet to apologise for, that he treated her shamefully just because she was a woman. Perhaps this is why more and more women are flocking to Khupe's MDC-T, and leaving Chamisa's.

Khupe recently held a well-attended women's election convergence meeting in Bulawayo, and her message for women to vote for women is well received.

Chamisa, on the other hand, seems to be trying to alienate 52% of the public, either on purpose or by ignorance. It is hard to say which is worse.
Recently, Chamisa joked that if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins 5% in a free election, the MDC leader will give his opponent his own sister. "I have a sister who has just turned 18 and is looking for a husband," Chamisa snidely joked.

Putting aside the arrogant political prophecy, not forgetting this is the same person who claimed that God told him the MDC would win the last election easily; these comments are the height of chauvinism and sexism.

That he uses his own sister as the butt of a joke and jests about giving her away as a prize shows that he is an extremely uncultured, unmodern and even dare I say, un-Christian person, even though he carries the title ‘Pastor'.

I was always under the impression that the Bible talks about men and women as being equal in the eyes of God. Chamisa, who is so fond of quoting scriptures, appears to have ripped out the parts of the Bible indicating this.

While he has shamed his sister, he insults all Zimbabwean women with his attitude towards us. He sees us as property that should be handed out with the permission and consent of men. He may be only 40 years of age, but his attitude towards women are those of a dinosaur and under his dapper suits lies a cold heart towards the fairer sex.

The Book of Timothy says that "Women are to be worthy of respect".

Chamisa is ignoring these wise and holy words with every syllable he utters about women.

Even his actions demonstrate his contempt for women. The MDC, a movement proudly built by men and women together, side by side, has been shorn of its female part and in its stead are misogynist groups like the paramilitary "Vanguard", which intimidates all those who try and speak out against the MDC leader.

Our party built on the foundations of equality, democracy and accountability in the struggle against tyranny is being pulled apart, and the leader who elbowed his way to the top has no time, patience or respect for women in his party.
If Chamisa can talk with such utter depravity about his own sister, he has truly shown himself as a man without morals and code of ethics.

Even Robert Mugabe for all of his many faults never spoke like Chamisa does against women. This alone should be a source of shame for a man who sees himself as an agent of change.

At this rate, the only change Chamisa is bringing the women of Zimbabwe is to turn back time to when we were seen as mere objects or property.
In our new Zimbabwe, we must leave the past behind, starting with sexism and chauvinism, and not let it though the back door regardless of the flashy smile, smart suits and charming exterior.

If he wants to get one vote from a woman, he needs to start by apologising to his sister and then apologise to all Zimbabwean women and start treating us as his equals and not his chattel to be bargained or gambled away, or the butt of snide jokes for the boys.

Faith, Harare (student)

All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Khupe, #MDC-T, #Chamisa

