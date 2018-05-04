Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | Views
After the MDC failed to get even one democratic reform implemented in five years of the GNU, the party' s western donor deserted the MDC in droves and SADC leaders ignore the lot in disgust. The entire MDC leadership should have apologised to the nation and resigned from public office for good! Sadly, they have all stayed on; largely because the Zimbabwe public have never understood what happened during the GNU and how MDC leaders sold-out; but only to gratify their insatiable greed for power and the wealth on Zimbabwe's infamous gravy train.

The MDC Alliance is in UK this week and they are trying their best to sell themselves as Zimbabwe's government in-waiting. A hard sell, given the whole world know they are breathtakingly corrupt and incompetent!

"For all ZANU PF's rhetoric about Zimbabwe being "open for business" the one thing they have never learnt in 38 years of misrule is that the single most important factor in any investor's decision to invest in a foreign country is security of the investment," wrote David Coltart, former MDC Senator and Minister of Education during the GNU, in Zimeye. He is in UK to join Chamisa and other MDC Alliance leaders.

"If an investor feels that the rules will change, or that a dispute will come before a biased, political judge, or that permits will have to be obtained through bribery, the investor will simply look elsewhere. That is why just this week SA President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Africa/Japan Investment summit, stressed that South Africa's judiciary is independent and that his Government totally respects South Africa's Constitution. He gets it."

Full marks Senator! Zimbabwe is in this economic and political mess because Zanu PF has failed to understand or, worse still, to disregard and/or corrupt the country's laws and democratic institution and ride roughshod over the people basic human freedoms and rights including the right to free and fair elections and even the right to life.

The primary purpose of the 2008 to 2013 GNU was for MDC to implement a raft of democratic reforms designed to restore the individual freedoms and rights and the recreate democratic institutions to ensure a healthy and functional democratic Zimbabwe. We are in this mess because MDC leaders took their eyes off the ball and failed to get even one reform implemented. NOT EVEN ONE!

"In contrast the MDC Alliance, which after all has been the main driver of the new Constitution agreed to by Zimbabweans in 2013, will respect and implement the Constitution in all its fullness. And that is the one fundamental difference between the MDC Alliance and not just ZANU PF, but all the other major parties contesting the election. Without Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa, Jessie Fungayi Majome, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Douglas Mwonzora and many other MDC leaders there would never have been a new democratic Constitution. That is a hard fact."

The taste of the pudding is in the eating, as the old cliché goes. The new constitution failed it first test; it failed to deliver free, fair and credible elections, contrary to all the hot air from MDC leaders saying it would.
 
Paul Mangwana, who was the Zanu PF co-chair on the committee that drafted the new constitution is on record boasting that it was Mugabe who "dictated" the document. He is the last person who would dictate a democratic constitution!

SADC leaders advised MDC leaders not to take part in the 2013 elections with no reforms in place. "If you go into next month's elections, you will lose; these elections are done!" they warned.

MDC leaders went on to participate in the 2013 elections out of selfish greed, as Coltart admitted in his book.

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections," explained Senator Coltart.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

The MDC leaders have since kissed and made up to for the MDC Alliance but only to improve their chances of winning the few gravy train seats – not to boycott the elections!

"So we will be telling the British Government and investors that British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government. We will also remind them that when the MDC had just a small amount of influence in government between 2009 and 2013 the economy grew dramatically, hospitals reopened, children went back to school and a new democratic Constitution was written and accepted by millions of Zimbabweans," concluded Coltart.

"In other words these are not empty promises, or mere rhetoric – we have a demonstrable track record. If we grasp the full reins of government Zimbabwe will boom.

"God bless Zimbabwe!"

Of course, these are just empty words! What the British or anyone with their thinking cap on would ask Chamisa and his entourage is; Are these elections going to be free, fair and credible?

If the answer is yes, it cannot be anything else given that not even one reform was implemented since the rigged July 2013 elections, then the follow up question is: What then are you doing participating in flawed and illegal elections just to give the process credibility?


Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days