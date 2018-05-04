The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

Opinion / Columnist

The meeting was held today [Sunday] in Gweru and a vote was made to appoint Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda.It is our recommendation that Sibanda is the right candidate and man for the job due to his maturity and has been dedicated to the struggle since the 80's when some of us were young.We have considered all other candidates like Thabitha Khumalo and we feel that she is not ripe enough and does not have the gravitas of wielding respect in the presidium. She has got facts but mainly lacks the right temperament for commanding national respect. We so much appreciate her works and have got nothing against a lady who has worked hard for the movement and will continue working with her. Matabeleland has also had its turn with lady Khupe for 15 years and it is befitting to put Cde. Mafa Sibanda on the driving seat and instill his teacher discipline that is much needed in the presidium.We appreciate the 20% quota system for the youths. However, we want horses like Mafa that will stand for the muddy fields. In as much as we appreciate the youths, some of these youths in positions are not capable of mounting meaningful campaigns because they lack financial resources to challenge a Zanu PF well oiled parliamentary election, hence some still lack the political aptitudeness. The rhetoric will place our seats in viable constituencies in serious danger.Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda is a political brave man. He is our founding precursor leader for the progressive action date backing to 1981 when he led the 181 000 civil servants to fight for descent wages and conditions. He is a man who understands the country's social ills like Gukurahundi better, as he lost his son during the Genocide era. He has pushed the Gukurahundi Bill at Parliament with all vigour, but was thumped down by the Khuphe cabal. He has worked with different organizations to achieve a better life for Zimbabweans at large. He was also the first man to stand for President Chamisa, loyally announcing the endorsement for him in Bulawayo Province on February 11th 2018 and fought hard to remove the Khuphe ZANU-PF sponsored cabal. He cemented the Chamisa position and ended the feud that could have destroyed the party between the president and Khupe.Further and realistically analysing, the name MDC-T alone cannot win, or a youthful face is not enough. Experience like the one amassed by Mafa and the 20years of Chamisa experience is trusted. The correct selling points of realistic sellable goals to the electrorate is also needed. Selling change alone is no longer a viable option after Mugabe's demise. We have a man who is likely more brutal than Mugabe at the helm. A man who is buying votes with money, and withholding food aid in rural areas. These tactics will need seasoned politicians to disembark this mupurwa from the cow's adder.Such wisdom is what's required. It gave the necessary political capital to president Chamisa to assume the position nationally. And yet, he squandered that opportunity by refusing to take Khupe to congress. Thus Midlands Province has that unanimous decision for Felix Mafa to that VP position.It is however, clear that there are some fishy people who have been badly advising the president to divert from the much needed job to elect his advisors or lieutenants, which if he follows can split the party. Thus going forth we believe the team will assist in managing the party to highest level and deal with the quagmire that's in the courts. It is ever needed that Mafa Sibanda be brought in the presidium to join Chamisa, Mudzuri and Mwonzora, sit behind closed doors and figure the way forward to save the people's movement, against the ZANU-PF made collapsing economy, social fibre, poor education, poor health, rigging tactics and pathetic rule of law.The presidium set up will also help remove imposed candidates across the country, for example, the Chiundura former Zanu PF youth who once committed violent acts against our party and movement. How does such a person find space in our place, unless there is an unseen hand now guiding our demise? We still need to weed out other Khuphe cabals who are seen behind doors having meetings with Khuphe but representing the party and still want to continue as representatives. We can't be bedding them at the expense of people's choices and wishes.Mr President, we seek that you take our wisdom that you need as quick as possible. We hereby unanimously endorse, and approve Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda as your loyal Vice President to replace the former, Dr. Khupe.Midlands Province - MDC TMay 6th 2018