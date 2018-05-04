Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government

6 hrs ago | Views
Today (yesterday) I leave for the UK to join MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti for a series of meetings this week with British Government leaders, opposition leaders and officials.

We will also be meeting journalists from the Economist, Financial Times, Spectator, Evening Standard and other leading British newspapers.

Nelson Chamisa will also be speaking at Oxford University and Chatham House. It is a great honour for me to have been invited to join Nelson Chamisa on this trip. I am absolutely delighted that once again I am working with my old comrades who have been in the trenches with me since the MDC was formed on the 11th September 1999. In fact, the MDC Alliance is in essence the resurrection of the original MDC — read up on the original interim leadership and you will see what I mean. The main purpose of the week will be to promote British investment in Zimbabwe in a new era under an MDC Alliance government.

We will explain that the fundamental difference between the MDC Alliance and zanu-pf is that we, unlike Zanu-PF, will implement Zimbabwe's new Constitution in full — in letter and spirit — and that we will respect the rule of law.

For all zanu-pf's rhetoric about Zimbabwe being "open for business", the one thing they have never learnt in 38 years of misrule is that the single most important factor in any investor's decision to invest in a foreign country is security of the investment.

If an investor feels that the rules will change, or that a dispute will come before a biased, political judge, or that permits will have to be obtained through bribery, the investor will simply look elsewhere.

That is why just this week, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Africa/Japan Investment summit, stressed that South Africa's judiciary is independent and that his Government totally respects South Africa's Constitution. He gets it.

Sadly, Zanu-PF doesn't — including President Mnangagwa's Government.

This is not just about Zanu-PF under Robert Mugabe. Since Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in November (2017) the Constitution has been systematically breached — General Chiwenga's appointment as VP and being in charge of Defence is unconstitutional, as are the appointments of Resident Ministers, the failure to open up the ZBC, The Herald and Chronicle and a raft of other actions.
Related Stories:

Our judiciary remains seriously compromised — and rather than implement the Constitution it is none other than President Mnangagwa who in recent times tried to amend the Constitution to further undermine the independence of the judiciary, by reducing the powers of the Judicial Service Commission in selecting the Chief Justice.

In contrast, the MDC Alliance, which after all has been the main driver of the new Constitution agreed to by Zimbabweans in 2013, will respect and implement the Constitution in all its fullness. And that is the one fundamental difference between the MDC Alliance and not just zanu-pf, but all the other major parties contesting the election.

Without Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa, Jessie Fungayi Majome, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, Douglas Mwonzora and many other MDC leaders, there would never have been a new democratic Constitution. That is a hard fact. So we will be telling the British Government and investors that British investment will be secure under an MDC Alliance government.

We will also remind them that when the MDC had just a small amount of influence in Government between 2009 and 2013, the economy grew dramatically, hospitals reopened, children went back to school and a new democratic Constitution was written and accepted by millions of Zimbabweans.

In other words, these are not empty promises, or mere rhetoric - we have a demonstrable track record.

If we grasp the full reins of Government, Zimbabwe will boom.

God bless Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - facebook
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

B2800 on sale

Comforters for sale

Alumnium work on offer

House to rent available

Handbag sets on sale

For sale is vonyx speaker set

Solar systems on sale

Honda fit for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Noah Manyika slams sham Zanu-PF primaries

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Sanctions needed to achieve Zimbabwe reforms?

12 mins ago | 42 Views

WATCH: Chamisa says he doesn't want ZBC access

49 mins ago | 449 Views

PHOTOS: Back to school

1 hr ago | 477 Views

+70 Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia yearn to return home

2 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Zimbabwe to get Grand Prix facilities?

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Econet hails broadcast license in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Arthur Mutambara pursues fourth industrial revolution

3 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mujuru pledges one term rule

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa, Prophet Mboro in same WhatsApp group?

4 hrs ago | 4028 Views

VPs now at Mnangagwa's mercy

5 hrs ago | 5733 Views

Coalition talks died with Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Chamisa upsets non-Shona speakers in UK

5 hrs ago | 4574 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa prays for kid in wheelchair in UK

5 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Teachers dismiss salary hike reports

5 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Chamisa can't address in English

5 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Matibenga endorses Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

MDC Alliance in discord over allocation of seats

6 hrs ago | 894 Views

Decentralise cattle branding, says Chief Maduna

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Aspiring Zapu candidate promises constituency development policies

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mujuru, Khupe in pact. . . as Chamisa is snubbed

6 hrs ago | 1407 Views

'Zanu-PF manifesto populist scam'

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mlalazi new PDP spokesman

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto a pie in the sky

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

MPs resume Parly business

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Politicians must deliver on promises

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa plans nationwide tour to sell Zanu-PF manifesto

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

BCC mulls setting up mini solar farms

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Emotions run high at Bongo burial

6 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Govt introduces digital cattle tracking system

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

The MDC-T / Alliance Midlands province - endorses Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda for vice president.

6 hrs ago | 562 Views

Man drives spear into wife's suspected lover

6 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teenagers arrested for gang rape

6 hrs ago | 858 Views

4th woman sues teacher for maintenance

6 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zanu-PF MP's driver arrested for violence

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chiwenga's sister burial tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 465 Views

MDC-T defers primaries amid G40/military links

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Zanu-PF primaries a success, says Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiefs get roads to their homes

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe ready to regain tourism market share

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Govt identifies investors for CSC

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Qatar

6 hrs ago | 396 Views

MDC Alliance's UK trip seeks to tarnish the country's image

6 hrs ago | 554 Views

MDC Alliance out to impress the British - Yeah, say why you 'failed to withdraw from flawed elections'

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Dembare's Lloyd Mutasa fails 3-game ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Goalkeeping howlers cost Bosso

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Gweru City faces waste nightmare

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimra staffer in custody over $2m hit

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF to officially announce candidates, reruns

6 hrs ago | 399 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days