See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

Opinion / Columnist

Are thirty-eight years of ruin not enough? To the extent the country lost its sovereignty as in holding her own money currency, could there be any crime bigger than that since the post-colonial era? Except one owes affiliation to the plunder and heinous oppression of millions of Zimbabweans in all forms, be they peasants, ordinary workers, or intellectuals and/or petite bourgeoisie.It was horrid to see, hear and know of old people who were brutalized and raped by young uncaring thugs trained to be callous in order to have Zanu-Pf win elections. As though that was not enough, the likes of Jabulani Sibanda must openly accept their guilty in being tools of brutalization of masses as suppression of freedom took an ugly form never experienced in the history of our country.No one should be deceived by contradictions now prevailing in Zanu-pf, they are naturally the ripening of the collapse deserved of any tyrannical regime, without direction, no empathy for the ordinary people, very self-assertive to grow a chain of mercenaries who love nothing but money and money alone. Never has such avarice existed except in the hearts of tyrants living in chaotic state of nature, lawless with life short, nasty and brutish as ably described by the Machiavellian in the book The Prince.Wrong timing indeed Mr. Zanu-Pf, it is not the best move to put much more money to waste on campaign machinery in 2018. Hospitals are bleeding with death and sorrowful outlook they deserve urgent attendance. Schools children cannot today afford school fees thanks to the earlier announcement of free schooling by Zanu-pf at the inception of independence.Looking back is there any truth from Zanu-pf let the question be eloquently asked? No hate for anyone but facts should lead the way forward here citizens of Zimbabwe. Put on reasoning not die from the poverty of ingratiation and sloganeering that destroyed good reasoning replacing it with absolute fear to oppose or talk against Zanu-Pf. The question is why hide these abnormalities' which beset our country for the last thirty seven odd years of pain, suffering in sorrow and misery.How can a wrong be repaired when the very people who caused it are still in power under pretext of we are for change. With due respect to my countryman and brother Emmerson Mnangagwa, if you fail to simply denounce wrong that caused the Ghukurahundi how can you move forward? Remember the story of Ananias and Sapphire in the book of Acts chapter five. Concealing truth for self-protection deserves death in the eyes of God. He is silent because it is time of grace and probation.Even after thirty years you still want to be so decorative on campaign vehicles when much of the population is reeling from hunger and lack of shelter basics of life? Does Zanu deserve another chance when so blind to obvious shortcomings of the past to the extent where she makes worst the wounds inflicted on majority by Zanu-pf failure?What is required is simply telling the truth and being accountable to implement rule of law and respect the constitution. It needs to go on record that you have tried to preserve court and their authority but one wonders how long can it be before the rest of your hooligans, including some of your very top guys in your administration, run be sack and terrorise the population again into submissiveness so you are declared the winner in 2018?Account how and where the money of buying such a huge consignment of well decorated vehicles comes from. You have failed to retrieve any funds posted into external accounts and yet go further to show the greed hand of amassing at the expense of the ordinary citizens. For how long Zanu-pf do you want to take people for granted and deceive them again?Your actions, Zanu-Pf, are actions of mercenaries who care only to milk and never keen to feed the bleeding nation. Zimbabweans need to put on their thinking hat on; it cannot be that with such huge expenditure people trust their government into the hands of Zanu again. Opposition political parties worthy their names need consider this challenge with their lives.It is sad reality that most political parties in Zimbabwe are appendages of Zanu-pf meant to give an impression of democracy to the outside world. Let falsehood be called by its name and let consider true sons of the soil who care not about accumulation but about the welfare of the country come into governing affairs of our country. As is the word sacrifice is like an empty balloon floating through the corridors of power in Zimbabwe.The country needs leadership that sacrifice for the general good of the country not for self-enrichment. We have seen ills of poor governance run down the nation, and witnessed avarice at its worst and corruption at the higher level in the land. Zimbabweans lets vow to learn and bring change in 2018. Let us replace mercenaries with citizens who care for the country's success and people welfare and peace. We need not allow again the abuse of our parents, children and grandchildren and the country resources with a government none accountable and irresponsible.