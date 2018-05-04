Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | Views
For sometime it remained foggy in the minds of Zimbabweans whether or not the government that took over from former despot, Robert Mugabe, would deliver and make life better for the long-suffering generality of Zimbabweans.

Emmerson Mnangagwa who came into power following the epic fall of Mugabe was in the eyes of many, a man from whom much was expected. Zimbabweans desired a 360 degrees shift from anything linked to 'Mugabeism.'

Mugabe had become the embodiment of how not to run a country. He was the personification of failure.

'Mugabeism' is an apt term that captures Mugabe's brand of politics. And 'Mugabeism' actually has many facets, key among them intolerance of divergent views. In essence, this is the key attribute of 'Mugabeism.'

Under this brand of politics, people had to lose their rational powers of thought and follow Mugabe religiously. Difference in perception was criminalised under Mugabeism; in fact it was criminal to differ with him.,

While Mnangagwa can be congratulated for shunning the near-deity status accorded to Mugabe, there is one fundamental aspect of Mugabeism that is showing strongly in his rule.

This 'Mugabeic' trait is so clear and so obvious to the point of being an embarrassment. The trait is this: openly lying to the masses in order to win votes. The trait involves clear deceptive promises to the electorate.

Mnangagwa would have won the respect of many, including myself if he became truthful to the masses. Going by the Zanu-PF manifesto unveiled last Friday one cannot help, but clearly see the footprints of Mugabe's way of doing business.

The manifesto smacks of promises very similar in nature to those of Mugabe; the promises are not feasible and betray a palpable desire to simply win votes.

It is logical to conclude that such promises will be discarded as soon as a Zanu-PF victory is announced.

People had expected some changes in the economy since Mugabe's resignation last November, which saw Mnangagwa taking office, but five months down the line, nothing significant has changed.

Mnangagwa has been pushing for economic reforms through engaging Western countries, claiming the "new dispensation" is aimed at improving the people's lives.

Under Mugabe, we all heard of the sick electoral promise of 2,2 million jobs, which was in essence a lie to gain votes.

No meaningful follow up was made soon after Mugabe romped to a dubious victory that fateful 2013.

Under Mugabe, there was an avalanche of mega China and Russia deals. We were told these "all-weather" friends were pouring in millions into the economy. But true to the statement that the economy can't be rigged, nothing materialised. It was evident that Zimbabwe had no future under Mugabe; the man had to cheat his way to power in every election.

What is worrying now is that ED seems to have taken a cue from this fatalistic Mugabeism philosophy.

This brand of politics is now too cheap to use to the enlightened Zimbabweans. The citizenry is now way too smart for cheap politicking of 2,2 million jobs and ridiculous housing units for people as given in the manifesto.

People are rather impressed by a depressing truth than an exciting lie.

It was incumbent for the manifesto to be realistic, but its not pragmatic and rather has traces of Mugabeism.

Mnangagwa can only fall into a political pit by thinking Zimbabweans are simpletons, who will swallow ludicrous promises.

Zanu-PF needed to bring up clear and simplified policy alternatives than mere promises.

When Mnangagwa came in they talked much about foreign direct investment and fighting corruption, but what is happening is an increase in cases of corruption and continued cash crisis.

While Zanu-PF seeks to extend its 38-year rule with another five-year term, the past five years have gone by since the 2013 election and its 2,2 million new jobs promise has not yet been achieved, together with a host of "mega deals" with Russians and the Chinese signed over the years.

For the past 38 years that Zanu-PF has been in power, it has been accused of running down the economy, with at least over 90% of the country's population driven into the informal sector.

The health sector is also in shambles, with no medicine and sufficient equipment and civil servants are disgruntled over the conditions of service. Teachers have also threatened to down their tools when schools open.

The Zanu-PF manifesto betrays a party simply interested in votes. Nothing much is coming in the way of change.

-----------
Learnmore Zuze is a law officer and writes in his own capacity. E-mail lastawa77@gmail.com


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Keyboard on sale

House to rent

House to rent available

On sale is vw polo

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Golf for swap

Elephant lounge suites

Extra lessons on offerb


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

22 mins ago | 129 Views

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

26 mins ago | 79 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

29 mins ago | 81 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

40 mins ago | 40 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

52 mins ago | 630 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

1 hr ago | 2287 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

1 hr ago | 928 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 939 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo to convene an emergency meeting

2 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days