The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

AFTER the long Chamisa 14 hour trip to the UK, the much anticipated hype that turned to be a zero, Chamisa lost an opportunity to bring all Zimbabweans together as one, especially the majority Ndebele people living in the UK. They are already on the edge of leaving Chamisa due to the Khupe debacle. While the majority of Ndebele people and other smaller tribes of Zimbabwe understand and likely forgive Chamisa crimes including but not limited to, usurping party power, forging Tsvangirai signatures to make himself legitimate, attempted murder of Khupe and Mwonzora by attempting to burn them in that Bhuhera hut: many are more despondent. The more they feel they can just accept Chamisa and move on; because accepting a murderer like Mnangagwa is non starter, Chamisa fails to close the deal and move himself backwards.He continues to not show care for the smaller tribes, impose candidates, or literally ignore and decline making strong decisions because he is always scheming something sinister. He is showing indecisiveness worse than Tsvangirai and ''Maybe we may just go, bhora musango for now. We have the power. " Said one UK rally attendee. " If you look at the MDC T structures, it is all Shona people at the top and when we speak with our voices, Chamisa plays delaying tactics and we know what he is up to. We are not stupid and we will show him what it means when we say hear us--We will go with ED even though he murdered us." Said Jerome Malume. ''We know Khupe was flawed and a Zanu, but what difference does it make now?" Asked Forestina NcubeWhat speech could have made Chamisa relevant and loved by all, including the Ndebele people and the smaller tribes of Zimbabwe.IN ENGLISH-NOT A SHONA SPEECH FOR PRESIDENT CHAMISADear brothers and sisters: I am humbled to be here in the land of Egypt, the land of our captures, the slave masters who divided our strong people since colonization. We are still one nation under our ancestral spirits and God. We will go back to Canaan after 38 years and in 40, we will be swimming in milk and honey because you will make us succeed.Many here in the UK did not just sit, watch p0rn and eat pork, but went to colleges and became doctors, lawyers and Engineers. I just spoke to one lady on my way from the airport who owns a cosmetic business and I asked her if she could bring her business home. We want to produce her line of products home, create jobs and ship her products worldwide. I also met Dingani Moyo, he came here after Gukurahundi. His parents all murdered. I tell you this, we will prosecute the perpetrators against or humanity and violated our rights. Those perpetrators who led this massacre are in government today. Do not trust them no matter what they say. Dingani is now a financial manager for a huge company here and has access to billions of dollars for our country.I have tasked a special commission to categorically log all our diaspora talent, tally them with their skills and bring everyone back home to rebuild our country. We are going to give you, our sisters and brothers an opportunity to invest home first. Unlike some people who are busy signing deals that we do not know about. We have seen many deals signed. Do you know what that man is signing?[Wait for the crowd to answer-------]I too do not know what sekuru ED is signing. He is busy signing our country away, mortgaging our future away, grafting our children's future with his many off shore accounts.He must be stopped. Do you agree?he must be what?______he must be what? ______We have one way to stop this man from taking away opportunities from you and our future - we must do what ? _______Yes Vote. Register to vote and encourage your family back home that this is a new era and we must not let this get away.We are going to push for electoral reforms and I tell you this folks; there will be no elections without reforms. We want you here in UK to print the ballot papers. I understand we have printers and engineers in this crowd. Who can't print ballot paper? Why contract Nikuv, Russia and the Chinese unless you plan on rigging the elections.It's not going to happen this time. Not this time, not this time, not this timenot this _______x 4Cheers and allulationsI know I have made mistakes too and I am human, but friends and family, it's time we unite and work together for a future Zimbabwe. It's time we forgive each other those things we erred without knowing or knowing; because the road ahead is thorny. We must take our country back or suffer another 38 years in bondage. I want everyone here to come back home. Those who cannot afford will be helped and given opportinies in our new Zimbabwe to impart their skills and build their country. We know many are subject to racism here in the UK. It's not your home. Penduka akhaya. Tokuchengeta!We need FDI from you, not China. We can pull our monies together in a special program, network your contacts, reach out to fair equity investors that will benefit the children of Zimbabwe and stop the looting.We also will be zero tolerant to corruption and we will investigate and prosecute all those who commit crimes without fear or favor. The corruption commission will operate independently. When I say Independently, I mean it. They will have the power to even prosecute me. That is the only way to stop the graft that has taken over our country.{Please finish the speech and help MDCT president with ideas so that he can have a better manifesto. Please add comments below highlighting the MDC manifesto for clarity.}ThanksSimangaliso Fifinyana - GWERU ZIMBABWESIMANGALISO IS LOCAL BUSNESSWOMAN IN ZIMBABWE - SHE HAS 4 GROCERY STORESNSHE LIVES IN GWERU WITH HER HUSBAND AND ONE CHILD. SHE EMPLOYEES 24 WORKERS.