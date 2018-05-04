Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's good for our generation to groom, front Chamisa if we want Ebay in Silobela

43 mins ago | Views
If we want our mothers to order an iPad on Ebay from their rural home in Silobela, we need to first think why they can't do it now. We need to think who, in the catalogue of given Presidential aspirants, can align Zimbabwe in its right place in the Global Village.

Age is important here, and we, as a Nation need to think like our predecessors who invested in the dreams of young Joshua Nkomo in 1957 and groomed him to lead the country out of Colonial York. In 1957, when Joshua Nkomo was 40, like today's Chamisa, the people from Masvingo, joined hands with his Southern Rhodesia African National Congress vision. The people perpetuated Nkomo's dream with full understanding that a new Zimbabwe was more valuable than looking at Nkomo's Kalanga mother tongue.

In 1957, the people of Zimbabwe had a better understanding that no one in Zimbabwe speaks all our languages. They understood that a human being must be able to look at basic logics to select the next possible best candidate to put their country to the next level. Because no one in Zimbabwe is all Ndau, Fengu, Zezuru, Kalanga,Tonga, Karanga, Sotho, Manyika, Zulu etc, our intelligent young people should be the ones on the fore-front to choose a Presidential candidate who is nearest to bring E-Bay, Visa, Paypal, Amazon, and get our money back into an internationally exchangeable currency.

How much, exactly, can we expect from His Excellency President Mnangagwa at his age. He has never ordered a Nintendo from Amazon. What he knows is what every Zimbabwean will have to continue doing, and what he knows is to wake up early in the morning from Silobela, wait for a bus for two hours, go to town, catch an Aeroplane to China, buy a Nintendo for $60 from Zhing Zhong Province, come back to Silobela having spent $5 000 for the trip. Once in Silobela, then discover that something called internet is missing. Surely, Mnangagwa and the whole other list of Presidential aspirants can't help me at my age.

The other aspirant who would do me justice is Mqondisi Moyo leader of MRP. The guy is young. He represents a fight which caused me to leave Zimbabwe in the 80's. Mr Mnangagwa's Zanu PF treated me very bad in Zhombe 1983 during Gukurahundi, and Comrade ED says I must just forget that. To say I must forget is an insult. I need my country to compensate me. Mqondisi Moyo leads a Party which dwells very well on that. But, because of the lack of Geographicity which I mentioned above, Mqondisi Moyo will never understand that a Dzimiri can claim to have been tortured and displaced by Gukurahundi in 1983. His leadership will remain a Nich because of his own limited mentality which corners on the word "AmaNdebele". Even if you wanted, you cant join and become an active member of the MRP if one of your parents is not a Ndebele. So, his party becomes a Party of lottery winners who happen to have a Ndebele bloodline since 200 years ago without Shona link. The question becomes "WHO" then, would have guarded their great grand mothers from marrying a Shona? So, in that mentality, I genetically cant qualify to fall under Mqondisi although he is my active voice against what Mnangagwa's party did to me.

At the moment, and since, 1983, I have always remained Zapu. During the war when I was a nine year old Zanu youth, I was brought up to learn the dire consequences of being a political sell-out. For the first time since 1983, I will have to vote for Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance. I will be a confessed sell-out this time because I will never leave Zapu. I will be a Chamisa voting Zapu member. If Zapu had kept it's 2009 promise to groom a young leader, I know we would be winners of the 2018 elections. My Party suffered from a disease called "Age Based Sedentary State". Any organisation, or business which does not groom new blood, is guaranteed to die with time. I love my Zapu home sweet home, but, Chamisa's dreams save me better.

I expect Chamisa to dream of Bullet Trains, National coverage of Internet, removing duty for all goods which are not manufacturable in Zimbabwe, re-training our police, keeping Police and Army far from politics, making sure that a Shona Policemen who is not fluent in Lupane local language does not operate there, making sure that all companies and Universities prove that they recruit workers and students equitably across tribal balance. I love a dreamer. I loved Nkomo for his dream of a tribe free Zimbabwe. An old leader will never have a dream but all sedentarity.  Zimbabweans were mad and abusive keeping Mugabe in power after the age of 70 and blaming him for Zimbabwean economical stagnation. You can't employ a 99-year-old maid and complain that she forgets to wash plates. You can't vote a 75 year old Mnangagwa and complain that he does not know what Argumented Reality is.

For us, as serious Zimbabweans living in UK and wanting to change Zimbabwe, we simply need to be the ones to teach forks back home that Terresa May, like Nelson Chamisa, cannot speak Welsh, Irish and Garlic. She only speaks English but she gets her votes from the Irish, Welsh, English and Scottish. It is too 1901 to expect a Zimbabwean leader who is all tribe. We are in UK and we should exhibit that ability is a much better criteria to find a leader that language. Someone has already told me that Chamisa can't express himself optimally in English. Nothing wrong with that, he is the only candidate we can groom. We can teach Chamisa how we want him to present himself before us, but, we cant teach Mnangagwa who is prohibited by age. We cant teach Mqondisi who is prohibited by fundamentality. So, the girl I can teach, is the girl I can marry. One who is unteachable will carry her beliefs into my domain and our relationship will suffer.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ryton Dzimiri
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Clothing bales on sale

Ml320cdi 2007

House to rent available

Northend 3beds $70 000

Extra lessons on offerb

Quantum on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Of Statesmen, puny politicians and the 2018 elections

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa tramples the constitution and shows electorate the middle finger.

40 mins ago | 332 Views

Grilling of Mugabe over Zim diamond corruption delayed

47 mins ago | 158 Views

South Africa says country ready to host 2018 Africa Investment Forum

58 mins ago | 58 Views

Tafadzwa Musekiwa resurfaces and label MDC-T candidates useless

1 hr ago | 825 Views

Kasukuwere bounces back, expected in the country any time

2 hrs ago | 2779 Views

Rugeje in Zanu-PF primaries bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa threatens national shutdown

2 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Running with Mother explores Gukarahundi atrocities

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF activist fled with ballot box

2 hrs ago | 633 Views

Mutsvangwa promised a bloody nose in the re-run

2 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Teachers reject paltry 10% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

Khupe to unveil first batch of candidates

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chiwenga says, 'No sacred cows on graft'

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chivayo's partners blacklisted

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

School of Mines chief executive sent on forced leave

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Crocodile attacks tourists canoeing in Zambezi River

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Makokoba re-run snub, candidates warn of Zanu-PF loss

2 hrs ago | 392 Views

Man jailed over false rape charge

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

MDC-T threaten to sue ZEC

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

The speech Chamisa must have delivered in UK

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Banks urged to offer affordable financial services

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto clearest indicator nothing will change

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

See the Inside Heart of a Mercenary: Zanu-Pf campaign machinery unveiled

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Opposition are failing 'to pile pressure' for reforms, says Deredza - expected, they are incompetent to the core

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mujuru, Khupe heading towards Zimbabwe's political cemetery

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

MDC-T statement on the progress around the candidate selection process

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Armed robbery suspect remanded, 3 relatives to be sentenced today

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

CIO grilled over diamond operations

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

MDC-T avoids primary elections

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Cops seek relatives of man found dead in storm drain

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

$400 fine for $9 000 fraud

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Hwange wives still protesting, 3 months on

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe losing millions in border scandal

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chamisa slamed by gender activists

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

WATCH: Madlela 'speaks' to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament resumes sitting today

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Carl Ncube's wife hospitalised

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Senior players will ruin Bosso's ECD project'

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Polygamous groundsman in maintenance storm

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Married man 'rapes' girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Crocodile attack couple speaks

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Why the MDC Alliance will lose

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's dangerous post-fact politics

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF promise farms and stands for women, youths

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Hwange town up for sale?

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clamp down on land barons

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bid to bribe judge backfires

3 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days