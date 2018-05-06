Latest News Editor's Choice


A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

I have made her my home, while I have never seen her face. A home that I feel warm, protected and well provided for. I am slowly but surely being formed by God within her. She is the only home I know. I grow stronger and better in this home. A home that I am well secured in, to call it home. For several months I have known and heard her heartbeat. But I have never seen her face. I am curious and nevous at the same time. Who is she?, a question that I thought no one can hear me asking.

Amazingly everytime when this question leap my thoughts, her warm and caring hands could touch me. A very passionate touch, a touch that no words can explain. Slowly but surely the her hands moved from one side to another. I looked up and down hoping to see the hands, hoping to see her face. But it quickly came to my attention that her touch was from the outside. Outside I thought, who could believe me. How can such a mysterious touch that I feel deeply from my heart come from outside?.

My eyes almost fell out, I am surprised. What kind of touch is this, I wonder. Who will explain to me the mystery behind this touch. A touch that connects us. I then decided to respond to this touch, I shout but I can't be heard. I then decided to kick, won't I hurt her I thought to my self. I kicked as hard as I could, by then I knew her laugher. It sounds like a flute played within a paradise. Her touch and laugher brings hope to my lonely world.

I can't wait to come out. I want to see her face. I want to know her name. For her touch is special and priceless to me. All the songs she sang for me during the day, even at night in her silence the songs continued playing in my heart. She is a special treasure indeed. I have to come out, I can't wait to see her. I broke the water, because I have found a new home in her heart. My coming out caused her to scream in pain, the pain that will be outstripped by joy.

Even in her painful and distressed moments, she kept pushing. Pushing me forward, for pushing forward is all a mother knows. It comes natural to her. Finally I am out, they use a scissor to separate us. Little did they know that our hearts are connected for life. She held me in her kind and caring hands. Tears of joy started flowing from her eyes. I looked at her,  a smile of hope I saw.

My little hands I tried to reached for her face. A touch I was longing to give back. I looked deep into her eyes. I didn't know that her eyes leads into the future, a bright and better future she hopes for me. I found it proper to call her a mother, my mother, your mother, our mother. Indeed a mother's touch is everything in life. Lets celebrate mothers day this coming Sunday, Happy mothers day!

Motivational Speaker, call or whatsapp: 078 169 7968. Email: ek.shikobela@gmail.com.

Source - Eric Shikobela
