Mafa remains the man of the people

1 hr ago | Views
Mr Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda you remain the man of the people. Neither your press statement nor any one can remove that.

After reading thousands of articles by multiple journalists and freelance writers I feel your support is wide. The resistance from the top leadership is also vast and to me it is treasonous.

The voice of the people is the voice of God and it was aptly said by non other than the coup president Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. Truly the people have spoken. They want Felix to be their VP. It is indeed necessary for the MDC-T leadership to remove the sticks in their ears and listen good to what the people are saying.

Yes honorable Mafa is a loyalist but surely he can not determine what people want or must do. He was to the point when he said he is ready for any assignment given to him by the party leadership. I support him for that.

Chamisa was wanted by the people and was propelled by the people at the expense of mama Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri. Truly the people spoke and it became so. Why is Chamisa now refusing to listen to the same voices that propelled him to power. It is a shame that Chamisa is now fingered in underhand dealings trying to smuggle friends and puppets at the expense of the people's will.

It is indeed necessary for the MDCT leadership to realize that Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda is the people's choice not even a press conference refuting the people's voice can remove the fact that Mafa is for the people.

It is really true that Mafa had to go to the press after being shocked by the support from the multitude of writers who gathered overwhelmimg evidence indicating that Mafa was indeed the people's choice.

I myself have supported him because I grew up in Glenview as a young boy and I remember being told stories of his philanthropic works. I support his ascendancy to the vice presidency of the MDC-T in total.

henerimadiro@gmail.com

Source - Henry Madiro
