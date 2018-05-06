Latest News Editor's Choice


NSSA pensioners deserve more

The alleged scandals unfolding or being unearthed at NSSA have left pensioners to content with paltry payouts. Otherwise, the elderly and not so healthy pensioners could be getting more that they deserve and NSSA can afford.

The figures being thrown about and talked in hushed tones do not need rocket science to see that NSSA can pay a living pension to the senior citizens.

After all, with life expectancy being so low is Zimbabwe, for how many years would one enjoy the NSSA pension payout, moreso when its so low? When the actuarial expects gleaned NSSA books and investments to peg a payout, did they consider the amounts shrouded in scandalous deals?

The whole issue must be revisited for the sole purpose to improve the benefits for NSSA pensioners.

The reluctance or lack of interest in NSSA matters by the relevant authorities does not match the zeal exhibited at its onset. I urge government to seriously look into operations of NSSA and put smiles on faces of the 'golden oldies', they worked for our nation, they deserve more. Give them a living payout, NSSA can afford afford one hundred and fifty per month.

Those above sixty are a small percentage of our population, this is the same age group that was at the receiving end of the Second Chimurenga. May authorities give the matter the urgency it deserves.

Mrehwa Soko. Mukunyadzi.

Source - Mrehwa Soko
