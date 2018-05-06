No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

Opinion / Columnist

Just when you thought Nelson Chamisa couldn't put his foot any further into his mouth, he goes and proves you wrong.Chamisa who has come under fire from many Zimbabweans, even in his own party, for his sexist attitudes, doesn't seem to be able to help himself. Chamisa told party supporter in the United Kingdom at the weekend: "Ngwena tikaita election irifair and free, akawana five percent ndinondomupa kana sisivangu. Ndina sisi vakaita 18 manje manje vari kutsvakamurume. Akaigona Ngwena ndinondomuti huya utore sis vangu ivavo."While some of his advisors tried to stop the embarrassment by claiming it was just "hyperbole" and a figure of speech, Chamisa doubled-down on his sexist remarks.In an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that he was struggling to see what he did wrong."What's disrespectful? She is the one who is looking for a husband. She is my sister, there is no sexism there," Chamisasaid. "As far as I am concerned, it is part of our culture."Even after hearing all of the criticism, Chamisa still fails to see what he said was wrong. He seems to be the only person in Zimbabwe not to understand what is wrong with making your own sister the butt of a joke which makes the international media and treating women like property.He has now gone a step further and tried to impugn all Zimbabweans in his sexism, chauvinism and disrespect for women, by claiming that it is a part of our culture.Unfortunately, this is not the first time a senior figure in the MDC has claimed negative characteristics to all of Zimbabwean society while trying to make excuses for their actions.Earlier in the year, after a series of violent MDC demonstrations and events, one the movement's leaders, Tendai Biti, claimed that "We are a violent society. That's what we know."So according to MDC leaders, Zimbabweans have a sexist culture and are a violent society.This is hardly the talk of a progressive opposition that seeks the vote and support of the Zimbabwean people.Our people deserve leaders who see the best in us, not the worst. We need those that lead by example, not those who succumb to the worst excesses and then blame them on society or our culture.We did not take to the streets in November for a brighter future in order to return to an even darker past where women are treated as property and second-class citizens and violence is the answer to any disagreements.We need our new leadership to talk of peace and unity, not hate and division.We need our new leadership to see the best in us and not the worst. Even if we are not where we would like to be as a society, we need to strive to be better and not settle for stagnation or regression.For a young leader, the MDC leader has outdated views and they should be abhorrent if stated by the person in the street let alone someone seeking the highest office.We need to send a strong message to Chamisa and his cohorts that no, sexism and violence are not part of our culture.It is just you.Mike, Harare