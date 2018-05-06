Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa speeches expose his folly

1 hr ago | Views
When one squeezes an orange one gets orange juice, similarly when one squeezes a lemon they get the bitter taste of lemon juice and not orange juice.  It would appear that the election fever and pressure is squeezing out the real Nelson Chamisa for the world to see.  His sentiments are true of his character and people who contemplate voting him into power should not expect any character renewal, a leopard does not change its colours no matter the geographical setup.
 
Listening to Chamisa going on and on at his rallies, in what he terms 'captivating' speeches, one is bound to wonder whether he is aware people are laughing at him and not with him.  He contradicts himself more times that one can count.  At one point he is accusing the new dispensation of staging a coup and removing former president Robert Mugabe unconstitutionally, and the next thing you hear him, a case in point being his recent address to MDC-Alliance supporters in the United Kingdom, affirming that it was the MDC-T that removed Mugabe from the throne.  In his own words "tisu takabvisa Mugabe pachigaro, tisu tinechaunga, saka vanhu vese vakabuda chaunga che MDC-T, ZANU PF yayivawana kupi vanhu ivavo."  One wonders whether he takes weed before addressing his crowds, because his massages are incoherent.
   
It boggles the mind to think that Chamisa is someone's preferred candidate for president, of a country such as Zimbabwe.  If the reason Chamisa's supporters are pushing for him to head this country is that some countries such as France have young heads of state then I suggest they immediately make a volte-face.  Chamisa is nowhere near the crop of the likes of Austria's 31 year old Sebastian Kurz and France's 39 year old Emmanuel Macron to mention a few.  He did not go through the furnace of grooming and teachings that the likes of Emmanuel Macron went through.  They were groomed for leadership from birth, whereas Chamisa grew up playing 'zvikweshe' in the high density suburbs of Highfields.  Macron on the other hand was taught and groomed from elite schools, studied Literature, politics, philosophy, public affairs and theatre.  He rose through the ranks to attain that position of president unlike Chamisa who had to resort to a party coup.
 
Macron was groomed by Nicholas Sarkozy while President Emmerson Mnangagwa was groomed by Robert Mugabe from the time in the liberation struggle when Mnangagwa was just 17years old until Mugabe's resignation in November last year.  Chamisa on the other hand was never groomed; whereas, Thokozani Khupe was the one who was groomed by Morgan Tsvangirai since the formation of the MDC right until his death.  Khupe rose through the ranks, whereas Chamisa grabbed power unceremoniously, he spit on the party constitution one dreads to imagine how he would treat the country constitution.  
Chamisa continues parading his cheap politics such as the one he displayed in Britain.  Addressing scores of people in Britain, Chamisa in an effort to appease them says "Britain has people with brains compared to vakasara kumusha ku Harare neku Bulawayo." He rubbishes the public transport touts saying they are illiterate and will remain touts as they can never make it to being a mere driver as such they should not imagine it or dream of it.  The public transport touts if I can recall are what constitute the majority of the MDC T supporters and he has spit in their faces.  Touts should know Chamisa's speech denigrating him was a warning for them to change allegiance.

Women of Zimbabwe should work up to the monster that is within Chamisa, his disregard for women is totally appalling.  Zimbabwe is currently on a drive to abolish child marriages and other gender based abuses, swimming against the tide Chamisa encourages the abuses by offering her sister in marriage in the event that he loses the election.  He does not respect women and also thinks they have nothing to offer when it comes to running a country.  At the 2014, MDC-T Congress Chamisa offered his wife to Douglas Mwonzora in the event that he loses the Secretary General post.  His wife has since left Chamisa due to the ever recurring abuses that Chamisa inflicts on her, while he continues to fool people with a straight face parading as an ordained Pastor.
 
Chamisa might appear young in stature but his spirit, mind and ideologies are still stuck up in the 16th century where women were treated like property and symbols of wealth, and were not meant to be heard but only to be seen.  Still at the same rally in the United Kingdom, Chamisa treated Thokozani Khupe as very insignificant, as he regarded her bone of contention with him were inconsequential.  His repulsive behaviour toward women has seen Joice Mujuru, leader of the National People Party preferring to form a coalition with Khupe instead of a patriarchal party such as the MDC-T/Alliance under Chamisa.

On the other hand the political discourse and pressure since November last year to date, has managed to squeeze huge investment opportunities from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.  Currently, the country has managed to attract over US$11billion dollars of Foreign Direct Investment.  There is significant progress on command agriculture, fisheries, and housing. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been able to deliver on his promises, making projections of as far as 2030.  This is an indication that he is not just a politician who is concerned about tomorrow's vote but is a statesman whose concern encompasses the next generation.  He is quite aware that by 2030 his two terms in office will have expired, a true indication of a true and dedicated leader to his country and future generations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Prosperity Mzila
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Golf for swap

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Kids tights for sale

Comforters for sale

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Quantum on sale

Comforters for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

ZEC sets fees for voters' roll inspection

8 mins ago | 23 Views

'The voice of the people is the voice of God'

20 mins ago | 63 Views

School children feared dead in kombi crash

24 mins ago | 453 Views

Court orders chief to withdraw 'support Zanu-PF' statement

25 mins ago | 188 Views

Kasukuwere hits back at Jonathan, Zhuwao

44 mins ago | 674 Views

Mliswa basts Mutswangwa

44 mins ago | 425 Views

LISTEN: Zimbabwe is changing. Is now the time to invest?

48 mins ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF seeks re-engagement

48 mins ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa returns home

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Chiyangwa cornered

1 hr ago | 408 Views

Grace Mugabe's plan to sink Mnangagwa collapses

1 hr ago | 1057 Views

Chamisa speaks on power grab

3 hrs ago | 2088 Views

MDC-Chamisa second shona candidates for Bulawayo South

3 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Is Mnangagwa's censure of ZRP genuine?

3 hrs ago | 985 Views

Chamisa warns Britain

3 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Cabinet sits after Mnangagwa return

3 hrs ago | 719 Views

Chamisa narrates his journey to presidency

3 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Pressure must be mounted to demilitaries and democratise politics in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

No Nelson Chamisa, sexism is not part of our culture, it's just you

6 hrs ago | 1469 Views

ZANU PF refuses MDC-T's proposal on elections

6 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabwe is at cross roads once again!

6 hrs ago | 3580 Views

Grace Mugabe in trouble

9 hrs ago | 8740 Views

Obert Mpofu named in Hwange land grab

9 hrs ago | 2501 Views

The plight of war collaborators

9 hrs ago | 828 Views

NSSA pensioners deserve more

9 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

9 hrs ago | 5371 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

9 hrs ago | 3736 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

9 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

9 hrs ago | 988 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

9 hrs ago | 4705 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

9 hrs ago | 3224 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

9 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

9 hrs ago | 1216 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2581 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

9 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Teachers divided over strike

9 hrs ago | 799 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

9 hrs ago | 197 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

9 hrs ago | 1433 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

9 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

10 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mutasa told to walk

10 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days