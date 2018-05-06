Change of vehicle ownership simplified

Opinion / Columnist

What is special excise duty?Special Excise Duty is charged in terms of Section 172 of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02). It is a tax levied on sale, transfer or disposal of second hand vehicles on change of ownership.Definition of a secondhand motor vehicleA second-hand motor vehicle is a registered motor vehicle and includes vehicles required to be registered according to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, which is sold or disposed of to another person.At what rate is SpecialExcise Duty charged?The amount to be paid to ZIMRA for Special Excise Duty on the change of ownership of second-hand motor vehicles is as per the schedule above. Documents which are required for the change of ownership for second hand motor vehicles are as follows:Original motor vehicle registration bookCentral Vehicle Registry Form Number 4 which has to be signed and stamped by the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Vehicle Theft Squad. The signed Police clearance is valid for a period of 14 days from date of stampingCertified copies of national registration certificates for both buyer and sellerProof of residence for buyer and seller in the form of utility bill for water, electricity or any other such documentAgreement of sale signed by both buyer and seller with the following details;Details of both buyer and seller, that is full names, addresses and national identity numbersDetails of the vehicle sold, that is make, model, year of manufacture, engine and chassis numbersFull sale price - the proof of payment should be in the form of invoices, receipts and telegraphic transfersCases in which Special Excise Duty is not payableThe following transfers of ownership of second hand motor vehicles are exempt from paying Special Excise Duty.Between spouses married under the customary law or Marriage Act and between parents and children of such a marriageCompanies under the same controlBy way of inheritanceSales between or transfer to Private Voluntary OrganisationsOur clients are reminded to take advantage of the TAX AMNESTY that is closing on June 30, 2018.Disclaimer: This article was compiled by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for information purposes only. ZIMRA shall not accept responsibility for loss or damage arising from use of material in this article and no liability will attach to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.To contact ZIMRA: WhatsApp line: +263 782 729 862; Visit our website: www. zimra.co.zw; Follow us on Twitter: @Zimra_11; Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ZIMRA.11; Send us an e-mail: pr@zimra.co.zw/webmaster@zimra.co.zw; Call us (Head Office): 04 –758891/5; 790813; 790814; 781345; 751624; 752731; e-TIP: http://ecustoms.zimra.co.zw/etip/