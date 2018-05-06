Latest News Editor's Choice


Change of vehicle ownership simplified

by zimra
What is special excise duty?
Special Excise Duty is charged in terms of Section 172 of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02). It is a tax levied on sale, transfer or disposal of second hand vehicles on change of ownership.

Definition of a second
hand motor vehicle

A second-hand motor vehicle is a registered motor vehicle and includes vehicles required to be registered according to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, which is sold or disposed of to another person.

At what rate is Special
Excise Duty charged?

The amount to be paid to ZIMRA for Special Excise Duty on the change of ownership of second-hand motor vehicles is as per the schedule above. Documents which are required for the change of ownership for second hand motor vehicles are as follows:

Original motor vehicle registration book

Central Vehicle Registry Form Number 4 which has to be signed and stamped by the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Vehicle Theft Squad. The signed Police clearance is valid for a period of 14 days from date of stamping

Certified copies of national registration certificates for both buyer and seller

Proof of residence for buyer and seller in the form of utility bill for water, electricity or any other such document

Agreement of sale signed by both buyer and seller with the following details;

Details of both buyer and seller, that is full names, addresses and national identity numbers

Details of the vehicle sold, that is make, model, year of manufacture, engine and chassis numbers

Full sale price - the proof of payment should be in the form of invoices, receipts and telegraphic transfers

Cases in which Special Excise Duty is not payable

The following transfers of ownership of second hand motor vehicles are exempt from paying Special Excise Duty.

Between spouses married under the customary law or Marriage Act and between parents and children of such a marriage

Companies under the same control

By way of inheritance

Sales between or transfer to Private Voluntary Organisations

Our clients are reminded to take advantage of the TAX AMNESTY that is closing on June 30, 2018.

Disclaimer: This article was compiled by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for information purposes only. ZIMRA shall not accept responsibility for loss or damage arising from use of material in this article and no liability will attach to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

To contact ZIMRA: WhatsApp line: +263 782 729 862; Visit our website: www. zimra.co.zw; Follow us on Twitter: @Zimra_11; Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ZIMRA.11; Send us an e-mail: pr@zimra.co.zw/webmaster@zimra.co.zw; Call us (Head Office): 04 –758891/5; 790813; 790814; 781345; 751624; 752731; e-TIP: http://ecustoms.zimra.co.zw/etip/

Source - zimra
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days