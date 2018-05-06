Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's open-mouth-shut-mind freestyle

3 hrs ago | Views
One of the emerging discourses around the forthcoming elections in Zimbabwe centres firmly on the hitherto untested leadership qualities of Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC-Alliance.

Chamisa wrestled the leadership of the opposition movement following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

Tsvangirai, a former trade unionist, was a seasoned political campaigner and contested elections since 2000, a year after he formed the Movement for Democratic Change as a worker-based political party.

However, Tsvangirai's death in February this year, left a leadership vacuum occasioned by an uncertain succession leading to a contestation for power that eventually split the party between Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe, the elected vice president under Tsvangirai.

Chamisa's faction is no doubt the bigger by numbers.

Many expected him to nestle nicely in Tsvangirai's place and lead a united and strong opposition front.

That has not happened.

Many would have expected him to have a wide appeal based on some notion of "generational consensus", but that has not happened either.

He is proving to be a maverick and divisive and erratic character.

That is a flaw - and it is a tragic flaw.

It will be useful to fully explain the context of Chamisa's political career and how, today, his leadership,or lack thereof, is coming under scrutiny.

Chamisa belongs to a generation of politicians that grew out of the student movement of the 1990s, which witnessed the growth of civic and social movements in response to the growing socio-economic problems in Zimbabwe, which largely stemmed from the failed experiment with structural adjustment and austerity measures.

The student movement, the church, constitutionalists and labour later formed the backbone of the MDC, led by Tsvangirai, and Chamisa became one of the rising stars of the new political movement.

He led the youth wing of the party and was always tipped to rise - as indeed he did - as he became organising secretary of the party before being set back in aspiring for high office when he lost elections for the post of secretary-general in 2014.

The loss reduced him to an ordinary card carrying member before party leader gave him an unelected role on policy research later to be followed, in 2016, by his controversial appointment as one of three vice presidents in the party.

After the death of Tsvangirai, Chamisa literally wrested power (remember events at Harvest House and in Buhera, during Tsvangirai's funeral) away from his challengers in Khupe and one Elias Mudzuri.

There is a reason to believe that Chamisa saw destiny in leading the opposition party.

And many others once saw a bright star in him, something which even envoys like those of the United States, noting that outside Tsvangirai and Chamisa, talent was thinning in the opposition.

Yet with Chamisa having assumed leadership and getting into his first national election, hard questions are now being asked of him.

He has just lost his virginity.

As an aspiring President of the republic, he is under the microscope.

One of the areas that he has been judged on is his public posture as he outlines policy and espouses his philosophies.

He has been found wanting.

Once seen as charismatic, Chamisa is being exposed to be as vacuous as he is mendacious; and lacking serious articulation of policy.

Of course, he has zero philosophy, at least as he has shown so far, in his sea of political banter that has actually made a mockery of the sympathetic views previously held that he was an intelligent person.

Some key examples that have exposed Chamisa include his claims about the so-called bullet trains, spaghetti roads and village airports; his lies about meeting the Nkomo family and the latest storm around placing a wager of his sister (real or imagined) ahead of elections, which has divided opinion and is trending as we write.

Chamisa is now being held up to scrutiny because he is aspiring for higher office. Apart from his non-supporters, Zimbabweans feel obliged to test the character and substance of Chamisa as a leader.

He is not convincing.

It is also emerging that a mistake had been made in classifying Chamisa's ability to lie with a straight face and cheaply entertain audience of his fans as charisma.

National leadership requires more robust questions on a leader's seriousness, honesty and uppity.

Under this test, Chamisa is unravelling.

Unfortunately, the youthful politician lacks depth both of character and intellect to absorb the pressures that come with scrutiny.

What is worse is that he appears to lack credible advisors, but has surrounded himself with admirers and hangers-on whose worst attributes appear to be a readiness to worship Chamisa and the cult of personality.

One of the major pitfalls of Morgan Tsvangirai was his poor choice for company.

Chamisa could be worse, and may not even have half of his predecessor's advisors, including from political, communication and academic spheres.

Chamisa's freestyle rallies where he has demonstrated an open-mouth-shut-mind streak could actually be a sign of his leadership deficiency and lack of advisors.

Unfortunately for Chamisa, who has many enemies in the party and in the academic circles, some of whom, admittedly, could be envious of his rise, no one will interrupt him as he makes a mockery of himself.

He is set up for failure - a prospect that he still could have faced had he subjected himself to an extraordinary congress following the death of Tsvangirai. Now his enemies and internal opponents laugh as he sleepwalks to failure.

It is conceivable that after the election - and that's a count of 90 days and under - the party may experience yet another leadership crisis paving way for yet another split.

A loss, which is highly likely, will precipitate the fallout, having convincingly exposed Chamisa and brought him crashing to the ground.

There is our bottom dollar for it!
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

28 mins ago | 383 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

54 mins ago | 428 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

60 mins ago | 505 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

1 hr ago | 308 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

1 hr ago | 485 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

1 hr ago | 406 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

1 hr ago | 774 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

1 hr ago | 279 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

1 hr ago | 1936 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

2 hrs ago | 772 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

NPF launch flops

3 hrs ago | 1013 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

3 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

3 hrs ago | 806 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

3 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

3 hrs ago | 961 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

3 hrs ago | 761 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

3 hrs ago | 306 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

3 hrs ago | 508 Views

Bankers elect new president, deputy

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North to launch poll campaign

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Allen Ndoda back home after 20 years in exile

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

ZIFA engage Govt on British Brigade

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Teacher gang raped on schools opening day'

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Boy dies in motorbike accident

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Change of vehicle ownership simplified

3 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Cops cost council

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Tanda Tavaruva family loses Gutu chieftainship

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga threatens non-performing parastatals

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Damasane speaks on behlaf of Mohadi

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zimbabwe goes 96% cashless

3 hrs ago | 249 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days