Government applauded for welfare of its employees

Opinion / Columnist

Whenever there is development or an achievement of any sort, it is the norm for people to commend such progress.The Government of Zimbabwe must be applauded for appreciating the services offered by its employees, through among other incentives increasing their salaries, a situation which many people believed was long overdue in that sector.Local press reported this week that Government offered a 10 percent salary increment to all civil servants with effect from the first of July 2018.This is a major development as for a long time since the era of the former President Robert Mugabe, civil servants' salaries have not been reviewed, a situation which promoted disgruntlement in the public service sector. A number of civil servants' union boards had been threatening to down tools, as a way of presenting their grievances to the Government.However, with the new administration in power, civil servants should place their hopes on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Government which have their interest at heart. In that vein, civil servants should expect more incentives from their employer which may be non-monetary.Most Government employees had thought that their employer had forgotten their concerns, but, their worries are being addressed and resolved.Civil servants should be reminded that their welfare is in safe hands. The current increment of their salaries is just the beginning. Government will continue upgrading their living standards through other non-monetary incentives which includes housing stands among other benefits. Already, President Mnangagwa pledged that Zimbabwe would be a middle income economy by 2030.The fact that the new dispensation is working tirelessly to mend the ailing economy and at the same time vow to increase the civil servants salary means it is indeed a Government of the people. Before the new Government, civil servants were promised a lot of incentives which never materialised.The new Government is administrating Government programmes differently from the previous dispensation for the betterment of all Zimbabweans. The new Government is keen to improve the challenges that its employees and citizens are encountering through seeking best possible solutions to resolve them.In as much as striking and other forms of protests are a democratic right for every employee in Zimbabwe, every worker should put the interest of the country first. Every Zimbabwean needs a better standard of living and it can only happen if we all pull in one direction. Investors need to invest in a country that is peaceful; hence the protests by teachers or any other grouping can create a wrong impression about the country at a time we are seeking friends from all over the world.Civil servants should appreciate the role that the Government is playing towards improving their living standards. Last year, Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa pledged that Government would pay them their 13th cheque, a thing which is currently being done every month. So far, Government has managed to fulfil its promise and paid annual bonuses to most civil servants including the security forces.On the other hand, it is known that whenever Government increases salaries of its employees, there are some unscrupulous business people who have a propensity of hiking prices of goods for no apparent reason. In that regard, the responsible authorities should ensure that the business community sticks to their business ethics. In addition, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe must be encouraged to continue keeping any eye on business people who breaches their business principles as a way of protecting consumers against unfair prices from mischievous retailers in the event that they hike prices.This also applies to illegal money changers who at most times have a tendency of raising the rate of foreign currency on the parallel market whenever Government increases salaries of civil servants. Sad as it is, the high rating of foreign currency will also cause disturbances on prices of commodities in retail shops.