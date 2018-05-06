Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | Views
On 5 August 2017, the late former MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, launched the so called MDC Alliance amid serious conflict with his deputy, Thokozani Khupe who was fiercely opposed to the idea of joining forces with other opposition parties. The idea was forced down the throats of some of his senior executives such as the incumbent leader, Nelson Chamisa, as well as the party's rank and file members who believed that their party was "the first born" of the Zimbabwean opposition and, therefore, did not need other parties.

Tsvangirai's drive for a coalition should be understood in the context of his 2013 dizzying defeat at the hands of ZANU PF, which saw the West that had feted him lavishly in its capitals and placed him on the high prominence pedestal as a democracy icon abandoning him. Here was a man who suddenly found himself dumped by his former handlers and benefactors that had funded his lavish lifestyle which earned him the moniker, "legend of the seas" as he even paid off Locadia Karimatsenga over US$300 000 to end a marriage which subsisted for just months without batting an eye. In view of this background, it is easy to understand that Tsvangirai pushed the coalition agenda to re-earn the West's favour and funding ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections. It was evidently more about Tsvangirai's personal welfare and political survival than about the greater good of the MDC-T, the Zimbabwean opposition fraternity and ordinary Zimbabweans as he attempted to have everyone believe.

The same also applied to leaders of smaller parties such as Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe, who had no meaningful following, structures on the ground or popularity in the country. To such little-known political figures Tsvangirai's offer presented an attractive opportunity to benefit from the perceived financial and political gains to be made by associating with him. Even the Zimbabwe People First, which was riven by conflict, also saw an opportunity to benefit from associating with Tsvangirai and the MDC-T after failing to attract membership and gain traction despite being touted by its prime movers as the only game in town by virtue of its origins in ZANU PF. What shall one say of other political unknowns such as ZANU Ndonga, which also clung onto Tsvangirai's coat tails in the vain but fervent hope of picking financial and political crumbs from the table where he expected to wine and dine with his handlers?

At the end of the day, what was supposed to be a Grand Coalition only materialised as a homecoming gathering of former MDC-T senior members such as MDC-N leader, Professor Welshman NCUBE and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Tendai Biti, who pounced upon Tsvangirai's invitation to return after the 2005 and 2014 splits of the party.

However, not all small parties were stupid to embrace Tsvangirai's call hook line and sinker. The Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE) party saw through the sugar-coated coalition language for the ruse that it was and stayed out. The party recently and most aptly summarised the coalition fallacy by tweeting that "the reason why a Grand Coalition has failed to form is because they (participant party leaders) focused more on personalities and positions than on principles and ideas. As a result, they ended up with a reunion of the (MDC) old boys' club."

Although ZUNDE was referring to the original idea of a Grand Coalition, its analysis holds true for the resultant MDC Alliance. Tsvangirai's invitation provided the much needed succour for political spent forces such as Biti who had been expelled from his own party and Professor Ncube who, despite winning a meaningful number of seats in Matabeleland South Province in 2008, had fallen on hard times and badly needed a political lifeline for survival. Put differently, it was and remains about salvaging individual political fortunes.

Even those who spurned the coalition invitation based their decisions more on personal considerations than rational political analysis. Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) leader, Elton Mangoma obviously still has memories of his thorough beating by the MDC-T youths in February 2014, while Tsvangirai watched, for pushing for leadership renewal and nurses a bitter grudge against Tsvangirai. National People's Party (NPP) leader, Dr Joice Mujuru believed that some disgruntled ZANU PF members would join her and felt that joining Tsvangirai would overshadow her status especially in view of her liberation war credentials, which Tsvangirai did not have.
 
In other words she felt it beneath her to join the coalition and went on to form her own, the People's Rainbow Coalition (PRC) while Mangoma fronted the Coalition of Democrats (CODE) which are both supported by only handfuls of equally unknown political parties. Put differently, the coalitions, which are set to participate in the forthcoming elections, are more about personal egos than the electorate's anxieties and concerns.

Many Zimbabweans will remember that before Tsvangirai's death in February this year, Chamisa laid bare his game plan which involved preparing and priming himself to take over from Tsvangirai and contest for the country's presidency in 2023. He took advantage of Tsvangirai's appointment for him to care take the MDC Alliance to use chicanery to take control of both the MDC-T and the opposition grouping to fulfill his personal and political ambition using other opposition political parties. In other words, his leadership of the coalition is about personal ego and ambition and not about defeating ZANU PF as he claims.

One only needs to examine the images and the video footage of the alliance meetings around the country so far to get an appreciation of Chamisa's machinations. The venues would be all red with his party's regalia which overwhelms other parties' colours. A look at the alliance symbol further buttresses the MDC-T's dominance and exploitation of other member parties. The symbol is dominated by its open palm with the image of Tsvangirai at the centre. Even the naming of the alliance smacks of MDC-T domination. This lays bare the fact that Chamisa and his cronies in the MDC-T are using other political parties and their supporters for their own gain.

Given this background, the electorate should open its eyes before committing pen to the ballot paper to vote for some of the political parties and political personalities who are participating in the election. This is especially so for members of small opposition parties, which have no chance of winning even a rural local authority seat, who need to be fully aware that by voting under the misleading coalitions they would, in effect, be gifting Chamisa with a free and unearned ladder to achieve personal goals in their name.

It should be stated unequivocally here and now that Chamisa was against the coalition. When it was launched he left the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare when the event in mid-process to demonstrate his contempt for it and only conveniently embraced it for personal and political gain. Other political parties should, therefore, be wary of Chamisa and his alliance ahead of the election. They should guard against what the youth would term kuitiswa (being used).


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Nobleman Runyanga
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Bulawayo stand wanted

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Tuition maths english language science

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Web design company in patna

Ml320cdi 2007

Northend 3beds $70 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

22 mins ago | 150 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

41 mins ago | 245 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

46 mins ago | 246 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

46 mins ago | 377 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

49 mins ago | 157 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

50 mins ago | 446 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 752 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

2 hrs ago | 1706 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

2 hrs ago | 2765 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2474 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1576 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

4 hrs ago | 5687 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

5 hrs ago | 1147 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

5 hrs ago | 1120 Views

NPF launch flops

5 hrs ago | 1415 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

6 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

6 hrs ago | 931 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1442 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 871 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 650 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 752 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days