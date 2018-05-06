Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

45 mins ago | Views
VOTE ED! DELIVERING PEACEFUL ELECTIONS TO THE PEOPLE.

So Zanu PF has given up on the promise for FREE, FAIR AND CREDIBLE ELECTIONS and settle for just peaceful elections. Worse still, there party is leaving us in not doubt that we are all expected to give up all hope for free and fair elections and fall in line or the junta will take away the peaceful elections.

ED promised free, fair and credible elections and we demand that he honours his promise. Everyone knows that there is a lot more to free and fair elections than the absence of Zanu PF thugs, war veterans and security personal harassing, beating, raping and even murdering innocent people.

These are peaceful election but on very strict Zanu PF terms - the party must be allowed to use all the other subtle ways such as having no verified voters' roll, no free media, billions of dollars of looted national wealth to bankroll its vote rigging schemes, etc., etc. And, as regards the harassment, beatings, etc. the party will hold the right to restart all these as and when it see it necessary to secure its landslide victory. Hence the reason the party has stubbornly refused to implement not even one meaningful reforms including giving the Police the independence and confidence arrest anyone including Zanu PF thugs who should break the peace.

It should be noted that it was none other than Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and all those involved in the November 2017 coup who masterminded and carried out the subtle and violent vote rigging activities that has kept Zanu PF in power all these last 38 years.

A few weeks before the November 2017 military coup, Grace Mugabe had public complained that her husband was living in fear on a military coup. "Baba (as she called him) is sleeping with one eye open!"

At 94 and poor health, Robert Mugabe's mental faculties were not as sharp as they used to be. Even if he had one eye open on the fateful morning of 15 November 2017, he saw the coup posse come in but the mind did not register until it was too late. Mugabe was told in no uncertain terms that he must resign.

"This is not a coup but a military assisted transition!" then General and now Minister of Foreign Affair Sibosiso Moyo insisted.

The coup plotters carolled a bunch of Judges to whose instructions were simple - endorse the coup as legal and constitutional!

Now it is the nation's turn; we are all being harangued into an election process we all know is not free, fair and credible because not even one democratic reform has been implemented. Not one! Indeed all those who have dared call for reforms and free and fair elections have been abused and dismissed as "barking" dogs.

"Zanu PF ichatonga! Igotonga! Imi muchingohukura! Nokuhukura!" (Zanu PF will rule! And rule! Whilst you (calling for reforms) bark! And bark!)

It should be noted that it was none other than Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and all those involved in the November 2017 coup who masterminded and carried out the subtle and violent vote rigging activities that has kept Zanu PF in power all these last 38 years.

"Events of November 2017 can be another important precedence through which the African community can take lessons from. Though President Mnangagwa's life was under threat prior to his assumption of power, his return and assumption of power has been unexpectedly and desirably peaceful, reflecting that the man is a real peace warrior," argued Chigumbu Warikandwa in Bulawayo 24.

"I smell a Nobel Peace Prize in the air!"

What!!! Noble Peace Prize for being the captain of the Zanu PF dictatorship which has ridden roughshod over a nation's freedoms, human rights, hopes and dreams for 38 years and counting!!

It should also be noted that Zimbabwe is in this economic and political hell-on-earth because the nation was stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime for 38 years. Most important of all, it MUST be noted that the country's only chance of ever getting out of this hell-hole is by ending the rotten political system in which those in power are not democratically accountable to the people.

It was one thing the Mnangagwa junta holding the gun to Mugabe's temple and forcing him to resign; he was a corrupt and murderous tyrant who was in State House illegally anyway. It is another matter the junta holding the nation to ransom forcing us to give up our right to free, fair and credible elections for a fig-leaf "peaceful elections"!

These elections are so flawed it is pointless taking part. It is already clear that many potential voters have already been denied the vote because the voter registration exercise was started very late. With no verifiable voters' roll it will be impossible to know who voted, stop multiple voting, etc.

Those who take part in these flawed and illegal elections are only helping to give the process some semblance of credibility.

With no democratic reforms in place these elections are NOT going to be free, fair and credible and therefore they must and will be declared null and void. If all ED can deliver is peaceful elections on his gun-marriage terms then he must step aside and allow someone who will deliver free, fair and credible elections as a fundamental right and a basis of good governance!


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Bulawayo stand wanted

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Tuition maths english language science

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Web design company in patna

Ml320cdi 2007

Northend 3beds $70 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

21 mins ago | 143 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

40 mins ago | 238 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

45 mins ago | 240 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

48 mins ago | 154 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

49 mins ago | 443 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

1 hr ago | 741 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

1 hr ago | 1691 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

2 hrs ago | 2743 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2467 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

4 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

4 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

4 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

4 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

4 hrs ago | 1573 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

4 hrs ago | 5663 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

4 hrs ago | 941 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

5 hrs ago | 1144 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

NPF launch flops

5 hrs ago | 1409 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

5 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

6 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

6 hrs ago | 1438 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

6 hrs ago | 870 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

6 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

6 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Zec sets up more registration centres

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

$20 000 extortion at Milton Junior.

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

Maintenance woes dog 'superdad' cop

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Mother, daughter jailed for theft

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Yadah coach warns Madinda's Bosso

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

MDC-T leaders to visit Matebeleland constituencies

6 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Husband' demands $3 800 a month maintenance from ZITF boss

6 hrs ago | 751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days