Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Border control officer acquitted

50 mins ago | Views
A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Border Control section, Clayton Chipembere who appeared with his co-accused Clopas Nhamburo before Chiredzi magistrate, Geraldine Mutsoto, two months ago facing charges of taking bribes from a transport operator was  finally acquitted last week.

It was the court case that between January and December 2016 the accused jointly or individually received different amounts of money from Samuel Moyo whose vehicles are plying the Musina-Chiredzi route amounting to $222.

Moyo of house number 1149 Dilibadzimu Township in Beitbridge had alleged that he bought a refrigerator for Chipembere worth R3 800, in order for his vehicles Gutu Motors and Travel Tour to gain free passage.  

He went on to tell the court that the two once impounded his Mercedes Benz sprinter registration number ABQ5160 at Masimbiti shopping centre along Ngundu-Tanganda highway before demanding a bribe from him.

He further stated that he paid the two by transferring money through Ecocash amounts ranging from $16, $18, $50, $26, $52, and $60 throughout the year. The statement for the transactions made was produced in court. The matter came to light went he (Moyo) gave a bribe of $50 to Tinashe Chapungu also of the border control section and was subsequently arrested.

However, in giving a ruling Magistrate Mutsoto stated that the state witness was inconsistent on how much was demanded and how much he paid making the evidence questionable since the was no independent witnesses except for his employees.
She also said that the witness was evasive and never highlighted that they had other business transactions until a Pandora's Box was opened during cross examination by the accused's  lawyer, Langton Mhungu, when it was revealed that the witness and the accused were indeed involved in several business transactions, which he (the witness) tried to conceal.

She went on to say the court believes that in this case there is a peculiar danger in the witness's evidence because the starting point was that there was no report produced from investigating officer that he indeed gave the witness a go ahead to trap the accused.

"In analyzing the evidence that was presented the court believes that the accused was not within Chiredzi on the day of the commission of the offence. This was against the witness' adamancy that he was indeed at the scene.

Due to lack of satisfactory evidence against Chipembere-he was subsequently discharged. Nhamburo, was however, not acquitted after he failed to explain what happened the money he was given by Moyo.

In conclusion, Magistrate Mutsoto went further to state that, "The case reminds us there is a presumption in terms of section 170 (2) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act 9:23 which requires that once the second accused person accepted that he received money from the complainant he had to discharge the onus cast by the presumption created in the state's favour that he had received the money in contravention of the provisions of section 170.

"His case is different from that of accused one because the court believes no court can safely convict him based on the fact that it was established on the balance of probabilities that he was engaged in business with the complainant. Accused two is accordingly not discharged."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Stands emganwini

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

1 acre with a cottage


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

15 mins ago | 171 Views

Grace Mugabe must come back to face assault charge

34 mins ago | 292 Views

Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

35 mins ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

43 mins ago | 209 Views

Schools ambush students on deadline for O & A level exam fees deadline

43 mins ago | 391 Views

Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

45 mins ago | 128 Views

ZANU PF 2018 Manifesto: the mother of all manifestos

52 mins ago | 277 Views

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

3 hrs ago | 2097 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

4 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

4 hrs ago | 2038 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

4 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

4 hrs ago | 4625 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

5 hrs ago | 8322 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

5 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3232 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

7 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

7 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

7 hrs ago | 975 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

7 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

7 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

7 hrs ago | 1956 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

7 hrs ago | 609 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

7 hrs ago | 8858 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

7 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

8 hrs ago | 1337 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

8 hrs ago | 1418 Views

NPF launch flops

8 hrs ago | 1591 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

8 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

8 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

8 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

8 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

9 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 542 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

9 hrs ago | 1870 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

9 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

9 hrs ago | 820 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 395 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

9 hrs ago | 407 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

9 hrs ago | 1596 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days