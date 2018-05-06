Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

23 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he will make wholesale changes when he wins 2018 Presidential election and send home those not performing up to standard.

The current new political dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is selling a dummy to the electorate And the majority of the Zimbabweans who want to see the country working again.

It started with much hope and carried the aspirations of many Zimbabweans across he globe and unfortunately all hope has been lost as it consistently pushed itself into a miserable political quagmire.

The mood and vibe in the people has been eroded and taken away. There is a slight deep political crisis which has increased anxiety and depression amongst Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe is a highly indebted country. The country's debt renders every single Zimbabwean bankrupt. Our national revenue hardly stretches beyond $4 Billion. We expected the new administration to tackle such issues but it looks like everything is hitting on a brick wall.

"My administration is not going to tolerate any form of corruption at any level. To do this, we need the support of institutions like police, judiciary, ZACC and the NPA, we are in the process of making them pull in one direction. Those we discover to be resisting, we are saying go home." said President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Qatar.

There is the trouble in the ruling party. Why is the President promising to kick out the dead wood if he wins the election. Why  is he keeping the dead wood in his armpits? He knows the dead wood which need to be chucked out of the government but he is not taking any stern action. This is a replica of the old clueless adminstration of Mr Mugabe which used to talk without action.

Our judiciary system appoach on corruption matters leaves a lot to be desired. Cases were properly documented and due process followed but the real prosecution remains in a pipe dream. Justice delayed is justice denied.

When President Mnangagwa took over, initially, people were so much excited amd thought he meant business but he is proving to be pressing a laxity button. Recently the Herald Zimbabwe reported that there was no corruption in Zimbabwe and that the claims of corruption were largely based on suspicion and perception. Such kind of reporting will not get us anywhere. Time for propaganda is over.

This administration has failed to even secure one conviction and one wonders whether there is no corruption in Zimbabwe. There are government officials who are very corrupt in  Emeson Mnangagwa's government. In fact the whole lot are. By not tendering the printing of ballot papers they are showing us how corrupt they are.

The country needs a powerful visionary cabinet which has capacity to drive the economy forward. For example there was in the government of national unity MDC Alliance's Mr Tendai Biti, who proved to be the best finance minister of of our generation. In 2009 he was awarded the best finance minister in Africa by Euromoney emerging markets.  He achieved a 12% economic growth rate and blocked several government demands to abuse state funds. We need such kind of principled leaders.

With Zimbabwe's abundance of natural resources, everybody should get ready,  get prepared to serve our beautiful country and make Zimbabwe the jewel of Africa. We should deliver first world class roads, freeways, fast trains, excellent health care, good hospitals, finest education with first league universities, colleges and schools.

Zimbabwe being a country open for business, we should be careful of how we engage our business partners. We have China deals signed long back and not bearing any fruits yet. The incubation periods for these deals is now unbearable.

This new administration has not yet weened itself from the old dispensation. We used to see deputy ministers and ministers lining up to send off Mugabe at the airport and the same is happening with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We see people going to welcome him back at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Don't these ministers have work to do? Is their performance measurement based on the frequency they send off or welcome the President at the airport or it is measured by their input in policy making?

We need to be mature in the way we do our modern politics. There is no need to flood the airport when the President leaves the country.  Such days are over.

The opposition must start penetrating the rural vote which is very vital if they are to make an impact. There is no time to rest. It is going to be a gruesome route to take but it must be done.

It must take a leaf from a 92 year old though advanced into years. The former  Malaysian  Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's opposition party has ended Barisan National (BN) party's 61 year rule in  Malaysia by winning the majority seats in elections on Wednesday. So hope was never lost and the people must be free to choose a leader of their choice without being intimidated.

Contacts
Facebook-Leonard Koni
Twitter-Leokoni
Whatsapp-+27747402042
Email-konileonard606@gmail.com

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Mugabe, #Mnangagwa, #ZACC

Comments

Bulawayo stand wanted

200m2 stand cowdray park

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

1 acre with a cottage

Northend 3beds $70 000

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Grace Mugabe must come back to face assault charge

12 mins ago | 56 Views

Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

13 mins ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

21 mins ago | 68 Views

Schools ambush students on deadline for O & A level exam fees deadline

21 mins ago | 134 Views

Border control officer acquitted

27 mins ago | 167 Views

ZANU PF 2018 Manifesto: the mother of all manifestos

30 mins ago | 154 Views

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

3 hrs ago | 1968 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

3 hrs ago | 1285 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

3 hrs ago | 1956 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

3 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

4 hrs ago | 4256 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

4 hrs ago | 7817 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

4 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

5 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3169 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

6 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

7 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

7 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

7 hrs ago | 1917 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

7 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

7 hrs ago | 8534 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

7 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

8 hrs ago | 1321 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

8 hrs ago | 1380 Views

NPF launch flops

8 hrs ago | 1580 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

8 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

8 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

8 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

8 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 536 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

8 hrs ago | 1824 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

8 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

8 hrs ago | 614 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

8 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

8 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Court embarrasses Zanu-PF's Chief Charumbira

8 hrs ago | 897 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days