Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he will make wholesale changes when he wins 2018 Presidential election and send home those not performing up to standard.The current new political dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is selling a dummy to the electorate And the majority of the Zimbabweans who want to see the country working again.It started with much hope and carried the aspirations of many Zimbabweans across he globe and unfortunately all hope has been lost as it consistently pushed itself into a miserable political quagmire.The mood and vibe in the people has been eroded and taken away. There is a slight deep political crisis which has increased anxiety and depression amongst Zimbabweans.Zimbabwe is a highly indebted country. The country's debt renders every single Zimbabwean bankrupt. Our national revenue hardly stretches beyond $4 Billion. We expected the new administration to tackle such issues but it looks like everything is hitting on a brick wall."My administration is not going to tolerate any form of corruption at any level. To do this, we need the support of institutions like police, judiciary, ZACC and the NPA, we are in the process of making them pull in one direction. Those we discover to be resisting, we are saying go home." said President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Qatar.There is the trouble in the ruling party. Why is the President promising to kick out the dead wood if he wins the election. Why is he keeping the dead wood in his armpits? He knows the dead wood which need to be chucked out of the government but he is not taking any stern action. This is a replica of the old clueless adminstration of Mr Mugabe which used to talk without action.Our judiciary system appoach on corruption matters leaves a lot to be desired. Cases were properly documented and due process followed but the real prosecution remains in a pipe dream. Justice delayed is justice denied.When President Mnangagwa took over, initially, people were so much excited amd thought he meant business but he is proving to be pressing a laxity button. Recently the Herald Zimbabwe reported that there was no corruption in Zimbabwe and that the claims of corruption were largely based on suspicion and perception. Such kind of reporting will not get us anywhere. Time for propaganda is over.This administration has failed to even secure one conviction and one wonders whether there is no corruption in Zimbabwe. There are government officials who are very corrupt in Emeson Mnangagwa's government. In fact the whole lot are. By not tendering the printing of ballot papers they are showing us how corrupt they are.The country needs a powerful visionary cabinet which has capacity to drive the economy forward. For example there was in the government of national unity MDC Alliance's Mr Tendai Biti, who proved to be the best finance minister of of our generation. In 2009 he was awarded the best finance minister in Africa by Euromoney emerging markets. He achieved a 12% economic growth rate and blocked several government demands to abuse state funds. We need such kind of principled leaders.With Zimbabwe's abundance of natural resources, everybody should get ready, get prepared to serve our beautiful country and make Zimbabwe the jewel of Africa. We should deliver first world class roads, freeways, fast trains, excellent health care, good hospitals, finest education with first league universities, colleges and schools.Zimbabwe being a country open for business, we should be careful of how we engage our business partners. We have China deals signed long back and not bearing any fruits yet. The incubation periods for these deals is now unbearable.This new administration has not yet weened itself from the old dispensation. We used to see deputy ministers and ministers lining up to send off Mugabe at the airport and the same is happening with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. We see people going to welcome him back at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Don't these ministers have work to do? Is their performance measurement based on the frequency they send off or welcome the President at the airport or it is measured by their input in policy making?We need to be mature in the way we do our modern politics. There is no need to flood the airport when the President leaves the country. Such days are over.The opposition must start penetrating the rural vote which is very vital if they are to make an impact. There is no time to rest. It is going to be a gruesome route to take but it must be done.It must take a leaf from a 92 year old though advanced into years. The former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's opposition party has ended Barisan National (BN) party's 61 year rule in Malaysia by winning the majority seats in elections on Wednesday. So hope was never lost and the people must be free to choose a leader of their choice without being intimidated.