Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa taking Zimbabweans for a ride

48 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently officially launched his Zanu-PF party's election manifesto, where he made promises that cannot go unchallenged.

The irony of thousands of hard-pressed Zimbabweans, who queue for many hours to access a little cash from their banks in Harare and other major cities across the country is that they will be facing huge Mnangagwa campaign billboards, describing him as "a man of action".

It is not lost on the majority of Zimbabweans, many of whom are set to vote in the forthcoming presidential polls in which the President's pay-off line is "a man of action", that almost six months after taking over the presidency in a palace coup, Mnangagwa has not done anything to resolve the cash crisis.

Perhaps his major achievement − for lack of a better word − is that he has been able to travel and address gatherings in countries where his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, had become a pariah.

Besides that, the majority of struggling Zimbabweans are still to see any action, not only on the cash crisis, but a whole raft of sticking issues including corruption, economic decay, social decadence, diamond looting and electoral reforms.

If truth be told, Mnangagwa has largely perpetuated his predecessor's legacy. It could be that his hands are tied especially after discovering that Mugabe had left the country a mere shell.

Mnangagwa needs to summon all his energy to recuperate the country. We have no doubt that the President and his colleagues did not appreciate the scale of the economic decay until they took over the levers of power.

It is, therefore, unfortunate that Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has chosen to duck questions related to the cash crisis and government's failure to clamp down on illegal money changers.

Zimbabweans are disturbed by the Mnangagwa regime's laxity in dealing with these pertinent issues and this brings into doubt their capability to steer the country on a new trajectory suppose they win the forthcoming elections.

Five months is more than enough time for a new government to have demonstrated its real commitment to change and ensuring that they are serious about uplifting the majority's livelihoods. Lip service in this country has a long-running history, and one is tempted to believe that the more things change, the more they remain the same.

There is something wrong when those in leadership start making promises about the things they will do if re-elected into office, when it is their obligation to have fulfilled those things, as they already hold positions that compel them to do so.

Zimbabweans demand their leaders to be serious they are tired of being taken for a ride. Mnangagwa should take heed as this could be costly for him.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

200m2 stand cowdray park

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

20ft 6m and 40ft 12m containers for sale

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

8 roomed house cowdraypark

Wanted

Northend 3beds $70 000

Plots and properties


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

19 mins ago | 215 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

21 mins ago | 18 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

26 mins ago | 366 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

33 mins ago | 433 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

35 mins ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

36 mins ago | 181 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

37 mins ago | 184 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

39 mins ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

39 mins ago | 37 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

40 mins ago | 195 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

41 mins ago | 58 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

42 mins ago | 104 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

44 mins ago | 68 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

45 mins ago | 60 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

45 mins ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

46 mins ago | 96 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

46 mins ago | 78 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

48 mins ago | 102 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

49 mins ago | 207 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

49 mins ago | 80 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

50 mins ago | 90 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

50 mins ago | 35 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

52 mins ago | 86 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

53 mins ago | 81 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

53 mins ago | 83 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

54 mins ago | 257 Views

Bosso get injury boost

55 mins ago | 18 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

55 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

56 mins ago | 44 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

57 mins ago | 101 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

60 mins ago | 50 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

1 hr ago | 45 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Government, teachers clash

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two Supreme Court judges

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Chimanimani's fluent Shona whiteman

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Widow accused of promiscuity

1 hr ago | 143 Views

'Soldier' steals cash, clothes

1 hr ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days