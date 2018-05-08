Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

2 hrs ago | Views
With the election campaign unofficially underway, MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa took the unusual step of traveling to the UK to drum up support for his bid to become President of Zimbabwe.

It is obvious that this trip was about trying to look like he has international credentials and steal a bit of the foreign affairs show from President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been inundated with foreign guests arriving in Zimbabwe or traveling abroad, coming home with all sorts of deals signed and massive foreign investment promises.

However, Chamisa's trip to the UK has gone from flat to disappointing to another mishap.

Firstly, Chamisa's sexist and chauvinist comments about betting his sister have clouded his visit. Even when given the chance to apologise and walk back the comment he refused, doubling down and repeating it once again unable to understand the offence.

Secondly, apparently the crowds that Chamisa expected of Zimbabwean expats in the UK simply haven't appeared.

Thirdly, even when given the opportunity to impress he resolutely failed. He was deeply unprepared, unimpressive and unintelligible according to people that went to hear the great hope for change in Zimbabwe.

According to Diana Jeater, an African Studies Professor, Chamisa flattered to deceive.   "I didn't get a strong sense of the transformation Chamisa promises," said Professor Jeater.

"Much of the programme seems reactive and retrogressive, boiling down to 'we're not Zanu'. As one questioner pointed out, it's hard to identify MDC distinctives."

"More importantly, though, some things just didn't add up. A call for Big Ideas is not in itself a Big Idea. Chamisa's only Big Idea seems to be changing the government."

The professor also left confused when it appeared that Chamisa suggested there might be a foreign invasion if the results didn't go his way.

Was the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition really calling on a former colonial power to invade our country if he is not crowned president?
To sum it up, Professor Jeater said: "Overall, Chamisa came across as out of his depth, over-excited."

The rest of Chamisa's trip was also a bit of a bust, as a much vaunted appearance on BBC Hardtalk was shunted for Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister.

Even his meeting with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was an anticlimax with the British leader not providing any response, quote or even Tweet, preferring to post on Twitter about a British soap-star's ailing health.

Chamisa went to the UK expecting a coronation as an international relations expert and was anointed as largely clueless and "out of his depth".

It must have been quite embarrassing that after blowing up his recent trip to the U.S. over lies of $15 billion in donations to his party, and criticism over the lobbying for increased sanctions, Chamisa wanted to look more statesmanlike on his first trip abroad since officially taking over the reigns as the MDC leader.

If Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe he has to wise up and get serious because his reputation is sinking with every day. Zimbabweans seek hope and change, but at the moment he can provide neither even though there are a lot of starry-eyed Zimbabweans who want to give him a chance and a lot of latitude because of his age, his looks and the fact that he has painted himself as the deeply beloved Morgan Tsvangirai's heir.

However, the early buzz and hysteria is now over and the real Chamisa, beyond the visage is now expected to step up. So far, the reality has not even come close to the expectation.

The MDC needs a leader and not a sound bite. It needs hope and not chants. It needs someone ready to govern, not a laughing stock.

Chamisa hasn't got that much time to turn around the growing disappointment around him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Charles, Harare (student)
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #MDC, #Mnangagwa

Comments

House forsale

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

Woodville 1 acre

Ml320cdi 2007

Cowdray park 3beds mes $16 000

Wanted

Web design company in patna


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

7 mins ago | 15 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

22 mins ago | 248 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

28 mins ago | 243 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

59 mins ago | 1247 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

3 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

3 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

3 hrs ago | 3359 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

3 hrs ago | 2497 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

3 hrs ago | 455 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

Bosso get injury boost

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Fifa 'have made a terrible blunder' by letting Chiyangwa continue

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa, war vets meet today

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Tough conditions for Dembare's Zuze

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Mangudya not funding black market'

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Chombo wants passport for SA trip

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

Damning appraisal of 'out of depth' Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chihuri, mistress disagree on child upkeep

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Grace Mugabe demands prime land 'gift'

4 hrs ago | 280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days