'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

With the election campaign unofficially underway, MDC-T President Nelson Chamisa took the unusual step of traveling to the UK to drum up support for his bid to become President of Zimbabwe.It is obvious that this trip was about trying to look like he has international credentials and steal a bit of the foreign affairs show from President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been inundated with foreign guests arriving in Zimbabwe or traveling abroad, coming home with all sorts of deals signed and massive foreign investment promises.However, Chamisa's trip to the UK has gone from flat to disappointing to another mishap.Firstly, Chamisa's sexist and chauvinist comments about betting his sister have clouded his visit. Even when given the chance to apologise and walk back the comment he refused, doubling down and repeating it once again unable to understand the offence.Secondly, apparently the crowds that Chamisa expected of Zimbabwean expats in the UK simply haven't appeared.Thirdly, even when given the opportunity to impress he resolutely failed. He was deeply unprepared, unimpressive and unintelligible according to people that went to hear the great hope for change in Zimbabwe.According to Diana Jeater, an African Studies Professor, Chamisa flattered to deceive. "I didn't get a strong sense of the transformation Chamisa promises," said Professor Jeater."Much of the programme seems reactive and retrogressive, boiling down to 'we're not Zanu'. As one questioner pointed out, it's hard to identify MDC distinctives.""More importantly, though, some things just didn't add up. A call for Big Ideas is not in itself a Big Idea. Chamisa's only Big Idea seems to be changing the government."The professor also left confused when it appeared that Chamisa suggested there might be a foreign invasion if the results didn't go his way.Was the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition really calling on a former colonial power to invade our country if he is not crowned president?To sum it up, Professor Jeater said: "Overall, Chamisa came across as out of his depth, over-excited."The rest of Chamisa's trip was also a bit of a bust, as a much vaunted appearance on BBC Hardtalk was shunted for Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister.Even his meeting with British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was an anticlimax with the British leader not providing any response, quote or even Tweet, preferring to post on Twitter about a British soap-star's ailing health.Chamisa went to the UK expecting a coronation as an international relations expert and was anointed as largely clueless and "out of his depth".It must have been quite embarrassing that after blowing up his recent trip to the U.S. over lies of $15 billion in donations to his party, and criticism over the lobbying for increased sanctions, Chamisa wanted to look more statesmanlike on his first trip abroad since officially taking over the reigns as the MDC leader.If Chamisa wants to lead Zimbabwe he has to wise up and get serious because his reputation is sinking with every day. Zimbabweans seek hope and change, but at the moment he can provide neither even though there are a lot of starry-eyed Zimbabweans who want to give him a chance and a lot of latitude because of his age, his looks and the fact that he has painted himself as the deeply beloved Morgan Tsvangirai's heir.However, the early buzz and hysteria is now over and the real Chamisa, beyond the visage is now expected to step up. So far, the reality has not even come close to the expectation.The MDC needs a leader and not a sound bite. It needs hope and not chants. It needs someone ready to govern, not a laughing stock.Chamisa hasn't got that much time to turn around the growing disappointment around him.