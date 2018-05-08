Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa, is learning the hard way that 'good ideas sell themselves' as the United Kingdom (UK) trip bears shambolic and humiliating real life experiences for the 'youthful' opposition leader. The trip turned out to be a nightmare as Chamisa's interview with the BBC exposed his over-excitement and immature politics, to mention but a few of his shortfalls. Certainly, Chamisa's journey back home is going to be the shortest in his lifetime.

 Locally, there had been an outcry over his unrealistic and unattainable promises and as is the norm he did not heed the call to climb down from 'Alice's Dreamland'. It had to take BBC's HardTalk anchor, Steven Sackur, to teach Chamisa a lesson that 'direction is more important than speed'. Indeed Chamisa has been moving fast but going nowhere at the same time.

Chamisa endured the gruelling 24 minutes of grilling at the hands of the unapologetic Sackur. Not that Chamisa was being asked anything out of this world, but the interview has been all about what he has been saying ever since taking over from the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

The rude awakening for Chamisa was marked by Sucker's rubbishing of claims that he would solve the country's cash crisis in 'two weeks'. There were no loud cheers as usual to this unrealistic claim as Sucker tore into it and described it as 'nonsensical' before simplifying it as typical 'Alice in Dreamland.'

Perhaps Chamisa should have talked about roller coasters and not the bullet trains since his arguments have literary taken him nowhere, but right where he started. His overzealousness drove him right into the middle of diplomatic offensiveness, bruising even the ego of the British along the way.

First he threatened to sake the Chinese from Zimbabwe, a threat he went on to reject saying he never made such utterances. He also accused the British of taking sides with the Zimbabwean Government.

Unbeknown to Chamisa, Britain prides itself with the state of its former colonies. The only person they did not like was former President, Robert Mugabe and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Sibusiso Moyo, has done a great job in assuring the international community that all is well now.

Zimbabwe's new dispensation has undoubtedly impressed the British as overtures by President, Emmerson MNANGAGWA, to right the wrongs of the previous administration have proved reasonable than the spaghetti roads, bullet trains and airports at every Zimbabwean's doorstep.

As the forthcoming general elections draw closer, Zimbabweans ought to pay attention to detail and ponder on the next best move to better our beloved country. Individual and sectional politics should come after developmental initiatives.

Smear campaigns and sending of negative signals about the state of affairs in Zimbabwe should belong to Stone Age politics and should never be afforded a chance to stand in the way of development and the journey towards the standardization of Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Caitlin Kamba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Bulawayo stand wanted

1 acre with a cottage

Ml320cdi 2007

Northend 3beds $70 000

House forsale

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Sunninghill 4beds $90 000

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

2 hrs ago | 1582 Views

MDC-T supporters thronged airport to welcome Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1957 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

2 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

2 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

2 hrs ago | 1582 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

2 hrs ago | 2016 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

3 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

3 hrs ago | 1287 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

4 hrs ago | 4229 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

4 hrs ago | 2689 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

5 hrs ago | 3062 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

5 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

5 hrs ago | 6394 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

6 hrs ago | 5350 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

6 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

6 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

6 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

6 hrs ago | 1181 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

6 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

6 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chitembwe ready to stop terrific Ndiraya

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'Degrees not a passport into Parly'

6 hrs ago | 632 Views

Zanu-PF leader loses $6,000 to activists

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Matebeleland safari operator sues July Moyo

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Madinda fails to meet own target

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF losing candidate challenges poll outcome

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Kofi Annan heads to Harare

6 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Fierce fight over electoral law amendments

6 hrs ago | 325 Views

Don't arrest to investigate, says Obert Mpofu

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chiwenga hails 'non-partisan' Red Cross

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Gumbo defends Mugabe's son-in-law

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa to reshuffle cabinet after elections

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

CCTV nails $10 000 theft cashier

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Train kills 'suicide' man

6 hrs ago | 360 Views

Man impregnates 3 married women

6 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Bosso get injury boost

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mudede challenges application by 'Zambian' woman seeking Zim citizenship

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zanu-PF youths urged to campaign in full force

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Forex shortages derail SMM turnaround plan

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zara Lounge serves 'Tea born' instead of T-bone

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Madinda defends Ariel mistake

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police warn against any attempt to undermine national security

6 hrs ago | 157 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days