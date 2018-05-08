Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

46 mins ago | Views
MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa's recent visit to the United Kingdom brings to the fore an instructive point made by the late Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Smith, who noted in his book, The Great Betrayal, that, "The difference between a politician and a statesman is that a politician thinks about the next election while the statesman thinks about the next generation."

Chamisa came out as the politician who is only thinking about the next election. It was apparent that the MDC-T leader had no interest of the country at heart when he appeared before the Chatham House for a presentation on the situation in Zimbabwe.

In a way that exposed his parochial appreciation of diplomacy, Chamisa decried that the UK government was being cosy with the Zimbabwe government without giving similar attention to his MDC-T party. This exposed his limited appreciation of the difference between political engagements and diplomatic engagements.

Because of his blurred political view, Chamisa ended up conflating government relations with political party relations. He was quoted during the Chatham presentation bemoaning that the British government was aligning itself to "one political party against another." He also vehemently complained that, "We have seen that there has been a bit of a shift on the part of the British government in terms of focusing more on political stability and trade and commerce at the expense of democracy."

Apparently the MDC-T leader was peeved by the government to government engagement between Zimbabwe and Britain. He sought to adulterate and degrade that economic and developmental relationship between the two countries to a mere political relationship.

To Chamisa, the British Government appeared to be engaging with ZANU PF not government. In his narrow-minded view, the British government should balance its relationship with the Zimbabwe government by extending similar relations to the MDC-T.

The same complaint was raised by Chamisa's colleague and cunning sidekick, Tendai Biti who similarly lambasted the British ambassador to Zimbabwe Catriona Laing, accusing her of siding with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

All these puerile machinations exposed Chamisa and his opposition counterparts of pursuing a conceited kind of politics that is divorced from seeking national good but aimed at personal good.

Chamisa and team have proved that they are willing to sacrifice the national good that is coming out of the much-needed re-engagement between the governments of Zimbabwe and the UK. The same opposition team is equally lobbying for the retention of the sanctions regime imposed against the country for their own political good.

It is puzzling why a politician like Chamisa would complain about the British government's commendable strides to improve trade and commerce with Zimbabwe. Chamisa is urging the British to abandon all the efforts to improve trade relations with Zimbabwe and concentrate on what he calls democracy.

The question that arises then is which kind of democracy is he talking about which is devoid of a better economy. In fact, Chamisa has no moral pedestal to talk about democracy as he glaringly failed to practice democracy on his ascendancy to the party leadership.

For him to be on the helm of the MDC-T, he had to deploy some unconstitutional and overly violent measures to usurp power from Dr Thokozani Khupe, who is the constitutionally recognised heir to Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa snubbed all appeals to subject his leadership to a constitutional test and he obdurately remain stuck to his dictatorial guns. So he must bring to an end this façade of calling for democracy when his leadership was born out of undemocratic antics.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Charity Maodza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

House forsale

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Woodville 1 acre

Web design company in patna

Cowdray park stand $5 000

Bulawayo stand wanted


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2815 Views

Bring back ZRP

26 mins ago | 172 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

26 mins ago | 89 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

26 mins ago | 71 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

35 mins ago | 36 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

41 mins ago | 157 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

43 mins ago | 62 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

43 mins ago | 80 Views

NPF, a party that never was

45 mins ago | 107 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

46 mins ago | 154 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 828 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

3 hrs ago | 931 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4737 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4134 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

6 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2815 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 4074 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1418 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

7 hrs ago | 2136 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

7 hrs ago | 1788 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6533 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

8 hrs ago | 3555 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

9 hrs ago | 3824 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8647 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7327 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4460 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1429 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 862 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days