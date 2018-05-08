Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

26 mins ago | Views
Elections are just two months away; the electorate must prepare to invest their votes judiciously to shape their lives and those of posterity.

Although there are over 100 presidential hopefuls, there are only two serious protagonists on the political market. This year's elections have generated great interest both locally and internationally, mainly because they are featuring two new candidates from the two main contesting political parties in the country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa took the reins at Zanu PF following the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe in November last year while Nelson Chamisa assumed charge at the bigger offshoot of the MDC-T in February this year following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai.

This year's elections have new candidates who are selling themselves for the first time. Thus, the electorate must be more meticulous than before and this can be done through listening and interrogating their policy proposals. For all these years, serious elections were about Mugabe and Tsvangirai, and their policies were always predictable. By interrogating what the main political actors are saying, one will see that there is a Statesman and a politician on the political market. According to an American clergyman, James Freedom Clarke, a Statesman thinks of the next generation while a politician thinks of the next election.

A politician thrives on dirty tactics to win the votes, making politics a rough and tumble game. Politicians lie and they promise things that are not achievable. A Statesman is practical. While a politician moves around promising people this and that, a Statesman will be busy delivering.

On the market is President Mnangagwa who squarely fits in the description of a statesman. Mr Chamisa perfectly qualifies to be a politician. What the two men have been doing since assuming leadership of their respective parties set them apart statesman and politician.

During his inauguration as the President, Cde Mnangagwa emphasised that his administration would focus more on economy than on politics. He opened Zimbabwe for business and his common mantra now is "Zimbabwe is open for business." True to his word, the President has been pre-occupied with resuscitating the economy which has been on the nose-dive for the past decade. He has been on the hunt for investors, a mission that saw him visiting different countries across the globe. Despite criticism from the opposition, the expeditions have been very fruitful as the country has so far attracted $11 billion investment commitments from across the globe.

Although some of these investors have adopted a wait and see approach, wherein they want to see how the elections will be conducted before investing their money, some of them have shown unwavering confidence in the new dispensation. Qatar for instance, is sending a high-profile business delegation to Zimbabwe before elections and has pledged to fund various projects in the country.

As a statesman, Cde Mnangagwa knows that Zimbabwe cannot remain a pariah State which lives in isolation, hence his re-engagement efforts with the countries that had severed ties with Zimbabwe. He is being well-received and promises of assistance in economic development have been pouring. The erstwhile enemies are fascinated by his vision and policies, his promise to hold free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections and reforms on some of the investment policies among others. He has not been loquacious, choosing to be action-oriented. That describes what a statesman is.

On the other hand, Mr Chamisa is already in full-sized campaign mode. He is trotting the country where he is talking about politics and politics alone. The few instances he has attempted to talk about economy and social issues, he made boo-boos big time. He has been making promises that are stranger-than-fiction. Stephen Sackur, the BBC anchor had to tell Chamisa straight in his face that his promises were "nonsense." What come to mind quickly are; the proposed introduction of bullet trains, construction of spaghetti roads, village airports, abolishing roora/lobola and making everybody in the rural areas migrate to urban areas for employment. He has vowed to reverse the land reform and Chinese investments.

With this kind of pronouncements, Mr Chamisa still expects to win this crucial election and he had the guts to stake his sister if he lost the battle to President Mnangagwa. His undoing has also been his chauvinistic attitude that manifested in the way he haunted out Thokozani Khupe and other opinionated remarks he made at public rallies about women.

He has started following up on the entire diplomatic offensive launched by Government through the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant General (rtd), Dr Sibusiso Moyo and President Mnangagwa. He is not looking for financial assistance to take the country out of the economic doldrums upon his election. No, he wants money to bankroll his campaigns.  All he sees is the election ahead, and nothing else beyond that.

A British Professor, Dianna Jeater sees Chamisa the same way yours truly sees him. Writing on her twitter handle after listening to Chamisa speak, she dismissed him as a potential president. Even BBC's Sackur blatantly told Chamisa that he was going to lose the election.  German's Federal Agency, BPB also predicted that Chamisa will lose the election.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tafara Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Woodville 1 acre

Wanted

Web design company in patna

Bulawayo stand wanted

Northend 3beds $70 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Bring back ZRP

9 mins ago | 39 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

9 mins ago | 18 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

25 mins ago | 81 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

27 mins ago | 45 Views

NPF, a party that never was

29 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

29 mins ago | 119 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

30 mins ago | 141 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4064 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

5 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 3971 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1387 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

6 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

6 hrs ago | 1773 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6406 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

7 hrs ago | 3508 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

8 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8559 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7185 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4409 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1421 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days