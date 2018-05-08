Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gukurahundi fear is broken at Makorokoro

25 mins ago | Views
Hundreds of Zapu supporters gathered at Makorokoro on Wednesday. Without any exaggeration whatsoever, the just about a thousand villagers stunned even the organisers as it became Zapu`s largest rural gathering to date from a single constituency.

By the way, these people went to the meeting voluntarily. There were no 2kg packets of expired Chinese rice, no ntsarus with someone`s head, no torches with anyone`s head, no threats of being starved if one fails to attend, no money thrown around to energize them to insult a sitting President, there was none of it. It was a meeting to boldly declare that "kuZapu ndiko nkanye kwedu". It is a loud cry for the implementation of the Devolution of Power. And voting for a Zapu candidate wherever is to vote for a devolution of power.

The people of Makorokoro like many Zimbabweans, especially from Matebeleland South, have lived under a painful political quandary since Zimbabwe`s independence. After the gukurahundi genocide and the subsequent forced political assimilation through the disgraceful 1987 unity accord, it has been difficult to identify a political direction. Heavily funded political vultures and opportunists of diverse types have taken advantage of the situation. Many have been using the plight of the people to join the ZanuPf looting spree as once elected, they would vanish into the luxuries of Harare.

Fearlessly attending a Zapu public meeting and turning it into a massive ward rally sent some shocking messages to hired or bribed semi-literate and rogue elements of the state security apparatus who panicked when realising that intimidation tactics were rendered not only ineffective but foolish as they are in vain. Fear as a weapon has a very limited duration.

The people of Makorokoro must inspire all the victims of the Zanu-PF government to stand up and simply implement devolution of power through a vote. The Zapu President Doctor Dumiso Dabengwa has been saying it. It is not just the removal of certain individuals from government offices that we need now, but it is putting in place an alternative socio-economic order that emancipates the people by allowing them to manage developmental programmes in their communities. They must benefit from their God-given natural resources.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mkhululi Zulu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

8 roomed house cowdraypark

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Woodville 1 acre

Wanted

Web design company in patna

Bulawayo stand wanted

Northend 3beds $70 000

Cisco ccna and ccnp training


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2775 Views

Bring back ZRP

9 mins ago | 38 Views

Andy Muridzo 'freed'

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Chunga comments on Dembare

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Hither elections, Statesman or Politician?

26 mins ago | 40 Views

Scrap off cannabis/ mbanje license fee

27 mins ago | 44 Views

NPF, a party that never was

29 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC Alliance primary elections: bottled smoke

29 mins ago | 119 Views

Chamisa has no national interest at heart

30 mins ago | 140 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa, Khupe feud hearing court date set

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga accused of tribalism and nepotism

2 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa says some really dumb things, says UK Professor

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mzembi appeals to Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

Grace Mugabe can't buy justice

2 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabweans buying fake permits to get her children into schools

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

SA didn't grant, but only recognised Grace Mugabe immunity

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

LISTEN: Interviews Chamisa is used to

3 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zanu-PF rejects open tender for ballot paper

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mutsvangwa fighting attempts to unseat him as war vets leader

3 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Baba Jukwa speaks on Chamisa's Hardtalk interview

3 hrs ago | 4386 Views

Dabengwa denied UK visa

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

MDC-T supporters throng airport to welcome Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 4063 Views

NPF abuse of Nkomo legacy

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa's roller coaster politics

5 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Chamisa's UK baptism of fire exposes lies, lack of depth

5 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Mugabe Book offer for FREE

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Chamisa repents for promising Mnangagwa his teen sister

6 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mnangagwa meets war vets - LIVE

6 hrs ago | 2775 Views

'BBC's Steven Sackur was biased against Chamisa'

6 hrs ago | 3969 Views

WATCH: Chamisa won't take Mugabe to court for Zimbabwe genocide

6 hrs ago | 1387 Views

WATCH: Fatal accident at tollgate

6 hrs ago | 2117 Views

Soldier shot dead by security guard

6 hrs ago | 1773 Views

WATCH: Chamisa skinned on BBC HardTalk

7 hrs ago | 6406 Views

'Out of his depth': Chamisa falls flat in the UK

7 hrs ago | 3506 Views

RGM to be removed from Zimbabwe Airways

8 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Tensions mount over Air Zimbabwe saga

9 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power clashes intensify

9 hrs ago | 8557 Views

Govt delays measures to prevent fuel smuggling

9 hrs ago | 566 Views

How a mission to kill Mugabe was thwarted

9 hrs ago | 7182 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter causes a political storm

9 hrs ago | 4409 Views

Grace Mugabe's immunity under threat

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Mnangagwa portrait designer furious

9 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Letter to Thokozani Khupe - It will not be easy

9 hrs ago | 1421 Views

War vets bay for Rugeje's head

9 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Zimbabwe cricketers threaten series boycott

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Khupe's Matebeleland coalition pact collapses

9 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Man fined over false car theft report

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zvobgo Jnr fails o fill daddy's shoes

9 hrs ago | 853 Views

Picketing Hwange workers' wives vow to stay put

9 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days