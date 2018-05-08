Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans need change in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation

As I was listening to the radio some days ago, I was listening to studio 7 to be specific . I was touched by what I heard, it was during the burial of Lawrence Simbarashe popularly known as Mudhara bhonzo. There was an issue or a complain that the Government of Zimbabwe is not doing much to support those who fall under the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, WRITES Belinda Chowa.

Zimbabwe is full of talent. There are many people who are talented in Zimbabwe but then the support base is too weak and can not do anything to protect musicians, actors, dancers, writers, dancers and many other talented people from one of the most challenging factors which is Piracy. Think of how much Wendy Williams is paid for gossiping but then, how many talented gossipers do we have in Zimbabwe? We need more talk shows, reality shows and so forth. Think of how many comedians we have, how much do they earn? Think of singers and actors then look at the level of piracy that's is affecting them, how much are they earning? Look at other talented people from around the world or from financially stable countries, how much are they earning compared to those in Zimbabwe? Are they not making a living out of it.

First and foremost, the government of Zimbabwe should have Laws that protect and stand for talented people. We need laws against those that try to destroy or use talented people for their own benefit. These people are most of the promoters and also each and every person in the successful pattern of piracy. It is very hard to end piracy and corruption in Africa but at least something must be done. Wish people can now just download movies and music for free from the internet but can purchase it from the internet. In this way, at least the originators will gain something.

Most people from Zimbabwe are even talented when it comes to sports, hairdressing, fabric designing and sewing. Many people end up suffering while they have gifts that can make them earn and live a better life. Piracy and corruption are serious cases that should be dealt with. It is hard to end corruption and piracy but at least something can be done to limit it to the minimum level. Many Zimbabweans are lacking this spark to turn their lives into something good and positive and some end up giving up.

Look at when Mudhara Bhonzo died, no one from the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture came but Mudhara Bhonzo was a celebrity in Zimbabwe. He was a darling of many companies as they engaged him for adverts. He featured on local and international films. He was supposed to die a happy and satisfied man benefiting from his own talent. He ended up living from begging because of his ailments which affected his voice which was the root of his trade. How was he going to act with a very low voice? He hardly uttered audible words and he could no longer get advertising or acting roles.

At this point and time, the Ministry was supposed to intervene and assist him take care of his hospital bills and family. He played a big role in the Entertainment Industry to be particular. Amos Mahendere gave a speech on why the Government never attended or at least sent a representative from the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation. The Minister of this Ministry Mr Kazembe Kazembe does not really know what his Ministry is all about and his duties as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. We need a Minister with knowledge in this field or he must equip himself with whatever is needed to fulfill his duties.

Look at Cde Chinx, he played a very significant role in the liberation war of struggle. Like what Mr Mahendere said, can we do without entertainment in the form of music every now and then? When we are happy, sad, celebrating, crying and so forth, there are always songs, singing or some music going hand in glove with events that take place in our lives. We need music at parties and also at funerals people sing. Cde Chinx ended up getting a new house from the Zimbabwe Music Awards and some furniture gifts from individuals like Cde Joseph Chinotimba before his death. Was he not supposed to get this gift even before he fell ill? The Ministry should make sure talented people get tokens of appreciation and what they deserve. This will be a motivation and inspiration to all upcoming actors, singers, dancers, writers, designers and so forth. The house given to Cde Chinx had became doubtful given a history of some unfulfilled promises to artists by stakeholders in the arts industry.

Many talented Djs around the world are making waves but not in Zimbabwe. Yes in Zimbabwe some are making it but it is usually due to corruption, chance or luck. So does it mean those without connections must suffer? The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture must be fair to all and give equal opportunities to all. How many people are not entertained through people who fall under the wings of this Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture? Zimbabwe is full of talent in as much as this entertainment industry is concerned in which this can even benefit the nation at large as long as the government gives these people a proper support base.

On another note, if the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation will by any chance manage to give talented people what they deserve or help them get what they deserve, it is the duty of the actor, singer, dancer or writer to manage their income well. Some fail to manage their income and end up falling from grace. There are many examples of those who made it in this industry but lacked proper management and ended up suffering. One of the main things again is the Economy of Zimbabwe which is not stable.

It is not always that everyone who is talented or has a gift should automatically benefit but it takes passion and hard work. Never relax because you have a talent but push on, work hard and do whatever you do with love and passion then every good thing will start to follow. We should have also Organizations willing to help develop and artists all upcoming talent in Zimbabwe.

Source - Belinda Chowa
