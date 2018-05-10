Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

2 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF last Friday launched its 2018 election manifesto which has been widely criticised as tantamount to building castles in the air, just like the 2013 one.

Neutrals and critics say the party has shown beyond reasonable doubt it has no credible plan and capacity going forward to rescue Zimbabwe from rubble of its devastating misrule and depredations by former president Robert Mugabe and his enforcers still in power.

The Zanu-PF manifesto creates dreams, hopes, or plans practically impossible, unrealistic; with very little chance of succeeding. There is nothing scientific about its model and projections, just guestimates and wishful thinking.

However, if that is not worrying enough then the party's new slogan is undoubtedly shocking. The manifesto was launched under the maxim Vox populi, vox dei, an ancient Latin saying for "the voice of the people is the voice of God."

From day one, I was uncomfortable with the discredited slogan. It evoked basic history lessons about the divinity of Kings, something which bordered on heretical doctrine.

If unpacked to its bare-bone logic, it might suggest political blasphemy or speaking sacrilegiously or in vain about God in the name of politics and the people. God never spoke through multitudes or masses, but via his prophets, angels and other emissaries. But then again that is not the issue.

It should not really matter who is in power and is using that slogan, but its meaning and implications. The issue is that the mantra suggests a totalitarian mindset among those who shout it; the refrain is dangerously undemocratic.

While Zanu-PF's old ominous slogan "pasi with this and pasi with that (down with this and that)" was threatening, the new motto disingenuously linking the clamour of the majority, even just a mob, to God's will suggests an attempt to cover in religious apparels and to legitimise tyranny by those calling themselves a majority, a difficult concept in politics as there is no accurate measure, or worse still dictatorship of a nebulous majority. This is the new terrain on which we now operate under the "new dispensation"rhetoric.

This maxim was best critiqued by Francis Lieber, known as Franz Lieber in Germany, a German-American jurist and political philosopher who died in 1872.

"But the difficulty of fixing the meaning of this saying is not only restricted to that of ascertaining what is the voice of God. It is equally difficult to find out what is the voice of the people," Lieber wrote in 1853.

"If by the voice of the people we meant, as was stated before, the organically evolved opinion of a people, we do not stand in need of the saying.

"If by the voice of the people we meant the result of universal suffrage without institutions, and especially in a country with a powerful executive, not permitting even preparatory discussion, it is an empty phrase; it is deception, or it may be the effect of vehement yet transitory excitement, or of a political fashion. The same is true when the clamouring expression of many is taken for the voice of the whole people…"

Lieber said democrats must not seek the divine right of the people, for they know very well that it means nothing but the despotic power of leaders behind it.

Democrats must instead pursue the real rule of the people, that is, an institutionally and democratically organised country, which is different from the rule of a mere mob.

"For a mob is an unorganic multitude, with a general impulse of action. Woe to the country in which political hypocrisy first calls the people almighty, then teaches that the voice of the people is divine, then pretends to take a mere clamour for the true voice of the people, and lastly legitimises the desired clamour. The consequences are fearful, and invariably unfitting for liberty," Lieber said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

1 acre with a cottage

Wanted

For sale are ladies handbags

For sale are washing baskets

Nissan atlas on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

For sale is mazda demio

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

PSL results, Bosso held

1 hr ago | 562 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Chamisa's war on women

1 hr ago | 464 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

2 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 2801 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

3 hrs ago | 826 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

10 hrs ago | 1779 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

10 hrs ago | 2983 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

11 hrs ago | 2062 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

19 hrs ago | 1703 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

20 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

20 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 3364 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days