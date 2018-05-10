Zimbabwe education system need revamp

Opinion / Columnist

Schools in Zimbabwe will find it very difficult to progress in the use of ICT in the teaching and learning progress if the old guard of educational administrators maintain their stance on their attitudes towards IT. It's disheartening and very discouraging to have educational administrators who are failing to complement the government effort to computerise schools for the benefit of both students and teachers.The school Heads, DSIs, PEDs and even the office of the Perm Sec is view these benefits of ICT use in schools as creation of laziness in both teachers and learners. If it benefit teachers, they say printed schemes makes a teacher lazy. Even ICT teacher who had typed his own work is facing challenges. Eish!! What a retrograde. Buten they need narrative reports, enrollment reports etc, they want them in printed form and sometimes they even request some soft copies.They want them emailed or sent via WhatsApp. When a teacher prints a scheme or other work documents they that teacher lazy. A student who is using ICT for learning is said to be rot learning. The educational system is led by a crop of primitive administrators who really need a miracle to be redeemed from technophobia. They believe that seeing a teacher scribbling day and night in schemes of work and marks record books in an indicative of hard working.When student memorise the multiplication tables and spellings and poem to them is regarded as a sign of learning. Discovery learning is very difficult to effect as long as these people fail to brace up with technological change. Now if the government does not revamp the educational system by introduction of new blood into these administration posts, Zimbabwe will need 30 years to realise and appreciate the goodness of ICT in classrooms.Most ICT gadgets in schools have been donated and very few schools have complemented this by buying more. This is a clear sign that ICT conscientiousness should start with the top people. ICT teachers are having a rough ride in schools especially when it comes to requests for ICT tools to use for the benefit of learners. School Heads can priorities other item rather buying for example, a projector, subscribe for internet, buy a printer etc.Our Education system should not be an old people's home. It's high time to remove these guys who are hindering progress.