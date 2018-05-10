Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's war on women

1 hr ago | Views
My parents called me Faith because they are believers. Believers in the Gospel. Believers in God. Believers in a bright and better future for their children.

They wanted their little daughter - who they saw as equal toher brothers - to never lose faith; neither in her country, her religion or her future.

Unfortunately, in recent weeks, I have lost complete and utter faith in my party under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa. While his appearances in the UK were utterly embarrassing (in particular the lies and exaggerations on BBC Hardtalk), I have decided to leave the MDC for other reasons entirely: Chamisa's war on 52% of the country, us women.

First there was the full-frontal attack on Dr. Khupe. The violence and aggression Chamisa's vanguard directed at her and her supporters were petrifying. I attended that famous rally which left members of our party bloodied for supporting the ‘wrong' candidate, and their crimson splattered garments will forever be engraved in my mind.

But upon Morgan Tsvangirai's passing, my mind was not yet made up. Clearly the MDC constitution showed that Dr. Khupe was the democratically rightful heir to the leadership. She, after all, was the only deputy president of the party who had actually been elected by the grassroots, the rank and file, the lifeblood of the party. However at the time I too was enamoured by the young charisma of Nelson Chamisa. So I gave him a chance.

Then came the sister incident. To hear those patriarchal, condescending words come out of his mouth in the Shona tongue broke my heart. Was this really our new leader? Would Morgan dream of making such disgusting misogynisticcomments? Now I know they were supposedly made as a "joke", and I know they were supposed to be "funny", but that is just the sort of patriarchal attitude which still holds in part of our society which we must fight.

Who decides whether us women are offended by such distasteful jokes? The men? Chamisa?

Just look at the explosion on Twitter and the response in the media. Women were unhappy, many were outright disgusted. Why? Because it is this sort of attitude which underpins the rabid plague of domestic abuse, rape and violence towards women in our country. To know that one of our presidential candidates could "joke" like this about his little sister, cuts to the very core of the problematic attitude many Zimbabwean men still hold towards our women.

And finally there is the inspiring and wonderful Jesse Majome. Majome an MP for Harare-West for the last decade was one of those characters we could look up to. She gave us faith. Yesterday she announced that she was being driven out the party:

"However, sadly for me in this primary election, I have noted several factors that I cannot ignore, which I have highlighted to my party which I believe, honestly, constitute manipulation of my party guidelines towards a fair outcome to the extent in my view regrettably so, that the will of bona fide and genuine Harare Westerners would be lost in that process."

One by one the towering female figures in our party are being driven out. One by one my faith the MDC is being eroded.

Do not get me wrong, I will not vote Zanu-PF, I never have done, neither has my family. However, I simply cannot vote for the MDC-T in their current format. Chamisa's war on women is one step too far for me. In 2018 it is time the women of Zimbabwe made their voices heard and said,"enough is enough".

Faith, Harare

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Faith Hope
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

1 acre with a cottage

Wanted

For sale are ladies handbags

For sale are washing baskets

Nissan atlas on sale

Luxury coaches ava for bookings

For sale is mazda demio

200m2 stand cowdray park


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

PSL results, Bosso held

1 hr ago | 563 Views

BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

1 hr ago | 776 Views

Zim should brace for a Kenyatta-Odinga 'Handshake' after polls

1 hr ago | 488 Views

Zimbabwe education system need revamp

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira moots lowering tariffs

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mugabe son in-law's Captain claims doubted

2 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zanu-PF manifesto sounds just like juvenile delusions

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's dangerous new slogan

2 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mujuru mine application hits a snag

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa's UK trip draws mixed feelings

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe farmer's escape from death's jaws

2 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe opposition leader dies in car crash

3 hrs ago | 2805 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs set for another bruising battle

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Rigging evidence unearthed in Harare East

3 hrs ago | 819 Views

Chamisa rails Mnangagwa for rejecting open tender for ballot papers

3 hrs ago | 612 Views

High Court ordered to resolve Chamisa-Khupe row urgently

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Chombo going to SA for medical attention

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Government recalls fired nurses

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man jailed for raping maid

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa is 'new face of the old order', says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa raises war veterans' pension

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Chamisa: real change possible only 'when I become president'

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Government slashes allowances for doctors, nurses

4 hrs ago | 451 Views

Strategic street to be named after Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bulawayo-Plumtree highway perimeter fence commissioned

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urged to boycott polls

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Exploration for diamonds in Masvingo looms

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa's rude awakening - Hardtalk

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Villagers recount Grace Mugabe's terror

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

ZPRA war vets snub Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mnangagwa surrounded by criminals'

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chamisa grilled over childish promises

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

MDC-T infighting results in candidates deadlock

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

WATCH: Chamisa backtracks on claims he made

4 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwean banks banned from trading in crypto currency

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Fake news?:- Zim striker to get $170 000 in outstanding bonuses, salaries

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Jessie Majome withdraws from MDC Alliance?

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Our bad patch called Nelson, more ambitious than Satan

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mutodi duped in botched deal

10 hrs ago | 1779 Views

52 vehicles impounded by police

10 hrs ago | 2983 Views

RBZ not funding black market, says Finance Minister

10 hrs ago | 1490 Views

'Loan us Soweto with all its regular people and songs,' Chiefs begging Bosso

11 hrs ago | 2062 Views

2018 elections are about restoring international relations, says Charamba

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

War veterans endorse Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zimbabwe is open for business - a reality

19 hrs ago | 1703 Views

TB Joshua slams "Dirty Money" in the Church

20 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Fresh tension between gvt and doctors

20 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Zanu-PF official evicts widow to pave way for girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 3364 Views

ZIPRA cadres demand ZAPU properties

22 hrs ago | 1764 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days