BBC became a Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?

Opinion / Columnist

Has the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) become an Emmerson Mnangagwa international campaigning agency?The language used by Stephen Sackur when interviewing Nelson Chamisa was insulting and totally unjournalistic. It was an appalling 25 minutes. His attitude was indicative of a person angry and jealous over who really this popular young Zimbabwean politician was as he kept telling Chamisa that he was stupid, silly and speaking nonsense. He sounded like a person on a mission to embarrass Chamisa.I was very much impressed by Chamisa's response though. He kept his cool - looked not bothered by Sackur's interruptions to throw in insults. His answers were straight to the point and to a neutral, very convincing. When have speeches at rallies become international news?Stephen Sackur tried very hard to tell the world that President Mnangagwa was the real deal - that he has established a truth and reconciliation commission to address the Gukurahundi fiasco which we Zimbabweans don't know about. What we know is that there is a so-called peace and reconciliation commission with no "truth" in it because the inclusion of "truth" would require the human massacre proponents like Mnangagwa to testify and tell us why they did, how they did and who they did it too, and they don't want that.The British Broadcasting Corporation is internationally regarded as the face of the British foreign policy, now the question is can Britain accept a character with the history like Mnangagwa's to rule in their country. I don't think so; never. Was that interview representative of democracy and best international practices they claim to be agents of as it clearly indicated whose side they are on.I wouldn't be surprised if they are involved in trying to fix a political outcome in Zimbabwe including assisting Mnangagwa rig the election. Nelson Chamisa may not be my best choice of a politician but he does not deserve to be insulted like that.Clement MoyoMediation for Peace Centre+263 712 708 284/77 662 090clemenmoyo@gmail.com