Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa exposed to world condemnation

3 hrs ago | Views
THE recent trip to the United Kingdom by MDC Alliance presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections, Mr Nelson Chamisa, all but exposed him to serious condemnation for his fantasy promises and lack of clarity.

Although his backers have been making frantic efforts to limit the damage by attacking those who called a spade a spade by pointing out that Mr Chamisa's promises to the electorate "sound silly" and that the opposition politician lacked clarity on how to take the country forward, what remains is that the trip did more damage than good to the opposition. In fact, even the foreign media does not believe Mr Chamisa stands a chance in the ballot box against President Mnangagwa.

In the BBC Hard Talk television show aired on Friday, Mr Chamisa found himself mumbling when confronted with evidence of falsehoods which he told party followers at a rally when he claimed US President Donald Trump pledged $15 billion to his party in the event they won the election. He was forced to retract and insinuate he never said that, claiming he only said his delegation met with the "Trump administration" and not the President himself, but the take home from that discussion was that no such pledge was ever made. In addition, the TV presenter was more brazen, accusing Mr Chamisa of making "fantasy promises" and coming up with promises that "sound silly".

In an insightful article, Brookings Institution fellow Jonathan Rauch describes why such deceptions by the likes of Mr Chamisa are common. He says in politics, hypocrisy and doublespeak are tools. They can be used nefariously, illegally or for personal gain, and that could be the reason why Mr Chamisa has been making all sorts of unrealistic promises. Widespread voter ignorance also incentivises another common type of political deception: lying about the nature of your policies in order to overstate benefits and conceal possible downsides (Ilya Somin, 2016). But the Zimbabwean electorate is not so ignorant or naïve, and Mr Chamisa and his backers know that, following a deluge of criticism he has been receiving of late.

And the criticism has not only been from fellow Zimbabweans alone, but foreigners who are just watching events in the Zimbabwean political scene with keen interest. Just last week as well, a UK academic Professor Diana Jeater described MDC Alliance president Mr Chamisa as out of depth and saying some "really dumb things".

This was after Mr Chamisa had briefings with some political figures and also addressed some gatherings in the UK. In one of the meetings, Professor Jeater, who is a Professor of African History and has special interests in Zimbabwe, said Mr Chamisa failed to articulate how his party envisaged to serve the people of Zimbabwe if ever voted into power.

"The MDC Alliance is undergoing generational renewal. I had heard great things about (Mr) Chamisa as an orator. So I arrived expecting to be impressed and encouraged. Alas, I left unimpressed and discouraged. Overall, (Mr) Chamisa came across as out of his depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election but failing to recognise the seriousness of what happens after the counting is finished. And he said some really dumb things: 'Most of the people working in the NHS are Zimbabwean'. The independent parties registering to contest the election are mostly surrogate Zanu-PF fronts. 'We will not be sidetracked by gender-violence issues' and dumbest of all . . . Gender: That 'Joke' and (Mr) Chamisa's failure to apologise for suggesting that speaking of women as chattels is a 'funny' way to respond to a question of what MDC Alliance will do if it loses the vote. His lack of apology implies a poor grasp of both gender and leadership," said Prof Jeater on twitter.

Prof Jeater pointed out that Mr Chamisa "mapped out the five pillars of his programme: governance, economy, social rights, infrastructure and international relations, but failed to explain them.

"I like the call for Big Ideas not Big Men. But I didn't get a strong sense of the transformation (Mr) Chamisa promises. Much of the programme seems reactive and retrogressive, boiling down to 'we're not Zanu' (PF). As one questioner pointed out, it's hard to identify MDC distinctives," she wrote.

The rebuff from the UK academic came a few days after Vice-President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) poured cold water on Mr Chamisa's promises, which have been roundly condemned as childish. Mr Chamisa has also been going around the country making unrealistic promises, among them constructing airports at every rural home and coming up with bullet trains.

Vice-President Chiwenga recently told delegates who graced the Zanu-PF manifesto and election campaign launch that the revolutionary party would resoundingly win as nothing stood in its way. Chiwenga said elections presented the electorate with contending visions meant to transform the society, but Mr Chamisa was openly selling the voters dummies.

"The courted and concussed voter has to read, weigh and decide from a welter of competing visions. But visions are deeper and a more serious affair for transforming nations, impacting a people. Not childish dreams which excite rude passions, while not surviving even the most charitable scrutiny. We hear such child-like and childish talk designed to transform make-belief worlds fit for the painter's canvas, never phases to be lived and enjoyed. Bullet trains! Spaghetti Roads! Rural Airports!

Cellphones for Animal Kingdoms! All such and much more crazy ideas to come."

Chiwenga went on: "Until we ask ourselves why pretenders who sell us such convoluted dummies cannot manage small traffic in our real-world cities and municipalities which they control and run! Why reach Bulawayo in 40 minutes when Harare workers can't reach Kuwadzana in five hours? What open cans of spaghetti when potholes straddle single lane roads in the city centre? Shouldn't these starry-eyed juvenile politicians take us to Mabvuku after a hard day's work before they put us on "Apollo 11" to the Moon?"

Of note, the MDC-T run councils have failed on service delivery with several of its councillors being arrested and suspended on corruption charges. Giving a blow by blow account, Prof Jeater said Mr Chamisa's arguments on governance were "very thin, mostly about elections, not what happens after.

Questioned on what MDC Alliance will do if electoral process reforms don't meet all their demands. Response: we won't boycott but we won't accept result. How?"

A number of Zimbabweans also took to social media to castigate Mr Chamisa over his performance in the UK. However, writing on social media as well, Mr Chamisa claimed he had a great time in the UK.

He was also quoted in local newspapers castigating the UK government, which in the past seemed to take sides with the opposition, for changing stance and embracing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Government's political and economic policies, which have nonetheless, been roundly applauded across the globe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Nissan atlas on sale

Wanted

Mother's day menu special

Burnside 3acre forsale

Leister hand extrusion plastic welder type fusion 2 new

Available is a wedding venue

Large bundles of thatching grass for sale

Kitchen unit on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

War Veterans and the new dispensation

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Mujuru vows to destroy Zanu-PF’s stronghold

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Pastor finds wife in bed with lover, does a Grace Mugabe on her

2 hrs ago | 1644 Views

War vets demand exemption from tollgate and parking fees

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa push gathers steam

2 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Mnangagwa lines up MEGA rallies

2 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Khupe launches 'BEST' poll manifesto

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa's power retention scheme ruinous

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Fuel prices skyrocket

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZEC put on the spot over soldiers

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Makamba Busha hits campaign trail

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Obert Mpofu accused of dividing Chief Khayisa Ndiweni's family

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Lupane University relocation delayed again

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mutsvangwa pulls poll shocker

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

Grace Mugabe's troubles deepen

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Zimbos in diaspora should only come after I have won elections,' says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

ZEC boss digs in on ballot

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

No re-runs in Midlands province

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bride-biting crocodile killed

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Matabeleland politics and the tale of two failed professors

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lodger kicks out landlord from house

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zuze out to make an impression against Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Amini starts City stint on a positive note

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zipra operations in Mashonaland

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

$730m Lupane mining deal gets underway

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cont tells Majaivana not to come back

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa sets sights on Mugabe's farms

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

New curriculum text books scarce

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Candidates to get voters roll

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

RBZ optimistic on price stabilisation

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bosso confuse Madinda

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

May real MDC-T please stand up?

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa: From BBC to Alice in Wonderland

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Taibu fires back!

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

If Mutsvangwa wins Norton, ballots will have been stuffed- Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC Women Assembly Mother's Day message

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

'AFM in leadership vacuum'

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

Beer shortages relief for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Man hires armed soldiers to rob gold mine

5 hrs ago | 966 Views

Prophet Makandiwa gives Ramaphosa prophecy

6 hrs ago | 2274 Views

The untold story of ZAPU and the late VP Nkomo

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Teachers in make or break meeting

6 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa to name and shame land barons

6 hrs ago | 962 Views

New law shakes up parastatals

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

'Heaven-bound' Prophet Makandiwa insists

7 hrs ago | 796 Views

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe gets $400m to ease cash crisis

7 hrs ago | 1077 Views

'Zanu-PF has solid resource base,' says Mpofu

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa's BBC HardTalk performance made vote-rigging, murderous ED look 'mature, responsible and wise'!

16 hrs ago | 4814 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days