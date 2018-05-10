Latest News Editor's Choice


Revenge: Khupe is coming after Mafa

2 hrs ago | Views
Thokozani Khupe is bitter. She is indeed very bitter that Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda disturbed her a lot by exposing her links with Mnangagwa in trying to destabilize the people's movement. Mafa is the man who announced that Bulawayo is for Chamisa. This infuriated Khupe and she would not forgive Mafa come what may.

Thokozani Khupe is planning to humiliate Mafa during the forthcoming MDC-T primary elections. She had planted her minions. She also plants to bus in thousands of people against Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda during the forthcoming primary elections. Those being bused do not live in Magwegwe but from other suburbs of Bulawayo. In her ploy to make sure Mafa loses Khupe is working by non other than our gangster come party provincial Chair of Bulawayo Gift Bandai.

I implore Chamisa to appoint Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda vice president of the movement now so as to strengthen Mafa Sibanda's position come the primaries. However information coming suggest that Chamisa does not want to appoint any one near until well after the elections so as to smuggle in his best friend Bhekithemba Mpofu.

It is quite unfortunate that if this happens and Chamisa does not appoint Mafa Sibanda, the people's choice he is likely going to lose Matebeleland. This is exactly what the CIOs operating close to Chamisa want. They want Chamisa to lose votes at whatever cost. That's why they are funding Khupe. This same Khupe who wants to make sure Mafa loses.

In light of all these shenanigans I strongly believe that Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda would make a good vice president and would bolster Chamisa in his battle for Matebeleland with Khupe.


henerimadiro@gmail.com

Source - Henery Madiro
Most Popular In 7 Days