Consider Zanu-PF, She Has Not Changed and No Change Is Coming

This paper could simply start with nothing ending up with nothing shows any differences between presidencies of Emmerson Mnangagwa from that of Robert Mugabe. The party is still Zanu-PF minus Kasukuwere, Juhwao, Jonathan Moyo and Robert Mugabe. Needless to say Zanu-Pf has been driven mainly from the War Veterans (WV) and soldier's base with little choice from the people trapped in the hope of the legacy of Zanu-Pf as the hero of the war of liberation. From a common man view point with little or no knowledge of the struggle other than reading from papers, struggle had its time, delivered its phase of the struggle so the nations moves on.

What is at stake is the middle man, the Juhwaos, Chiyangwas, Kasvukuweres and Jonathans together with many others who have become vocal using the have nots group in their forties to demand a pie out of independence. Admittedly the ex-combatants age group became too aggressive in collecting wealthy as a self-preserving strategy that somewhat contradicts the aims of the armed struggle revolution whose liberation adage was power to the people. The narratives of why the liberation struggle was fought are lost in the reality of a self-preserving mentality enveloped in self-pity.

Needless to outline the number of properties, vehicles and sadly even the number of mistresses every minister in Mr. Mugabe has or had including high ranking soldiers, police and secret agents. This suggests a rot, corruption and a cohesively conspiratorial group of blacks against blacks if truth be told. This is extremely lethal because this group of 'new' oppressors called the petite bourgeoisies is pro-violence, anti-elections and anti-transparency since they thrive on sugared law and order system. Is it any wonder that the police are corrupt and ministers of both current and past regimes still keep money in their homes hence injecting a lack of trust in the whole financial system of the country?
    
While true that six months is too short a time to judge any government administration we need carry a political inventory of what was wrong in the past and what needs to be done. It was wrong expatriating funds into foreign accounts. It was wrong having only a few privileged be hospitalized outside the country while the rest are left to face the plight of poor governance. The 2008 Government of National Unity (GNU) purpose was to transform governance from none accountable to accountable through majorly bringing transparency campaigning, voter's roll and counting of ballots during the elections. It was wrong for government to incubate corruption as was then happening. Many of the rich in the government of Zanu-Pf, whether or not they are related to Zanu-pf, accrued their wealth by means smelling of corruption. Unless otherwise exonerated so by a court of law, such system only induced worse corruption among all people. People and human rights were at the lowest. These are but only a fraction of what is and was administratively wrong during Mr. Mugabe regime.

In retrospect the current Zanu-Pf government talked too much about the wrongs of Mr. Mugabe and those surrounding him excluding them. They have come in and are not able to move an inch administratively since they are part of corruption. They have continued talking well but failing to deliver. It is easy to portray a picture of interested parties while endearing their cohorts to show interests while the economy is stagnant and therefore no deliveries of the promises on jobs, businesses creation and leaving the culprits that break corruption laws scot free can only attract international economic gangsters that will make the country economy poorer.

Elections should be statistics oriented so we see what they say they delivered forty years gone by which warrant them ask for a further political mandate to run the government. Constitutional Reforms have to be enforced together with many other social justice grievances committed by the Mr. Mugabe regime. The outside world do not care one cent if the people are killed, run out of the country or if the country gets broken down as is now. If we cannot look at America to be a solution to our human caused problems. Our power lies in our numbers to stand for what is right. The war was worn by the numbers of peasants who died in defense of the struggle including those in the battle front. No one should claim a more important role than the other in the liberation struggle accreditation. If we cannot think together now, it pains to have another forty years of tyranny this time endorsed by the people through an election default. Let us call for enforcement of electoral reforms without equivocation.

We are too much in denial to fix our eyes of the wrongs of the past. We are still in the honeymoon of Mr. Mugabe's departure. Let us not be fooled because they system is still in force. The Zanu-Pf system, oppressive as before smooth talking as before yet cunningly violent, brutal and corrupt. It is not difficult to see except that many do not have full information even though they saw deaths of loved ones incurring under their watch. People in security close circuit are still dying without explanations. Can the nation not see? We cannot leave it to individual families it is a national disaster. Zanu-pf has done nothing to show change of heart or system.



Source - Andrew M Manyevere
