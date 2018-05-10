Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's Big Problem With the Truth

Yesterday morning in church I was a little more attentive than usual.  The sermon seemed to hit a real nerve.  Warning lights started flashing.  And I started to listen harder.
 
I am a God fearer, I am a believer. But I must admit, I do tend to doze off and daydream during church sometimes.  But the discussion yesterday was about something that not only can - and will - affect my personal life, but will affect the life of the nation as a whole. The notion of the truth.
 
The Lord Jesus Christ came into the world to bear witness to the truth.  Throughout all the books of the Holy Bible we are reminded over and over how important it is to tell the truth, to stay on the straight and narrow, to maintain integrity at every juncture.
 
1 John 3:18 tells us, "Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions in truth."  We continuously read about the "sprit of truth", "the word of truth".  In Exodus we are warned not to "give false testimony against your neighbour", while in Proverbs 12:22 we are told, "The Lord detests lying lips, while he delights in people who are trustworthy".
 
Which brings me to the concerning matter, the realisation which got my warning lights flashing and my political brain reactivated.  Many of us saw this week the horribleperformance of young Nelson Chamisa on the BBC.  It is one thing to mumble and fumble your way through a tough interview.  Indeed, I have no qualms with his lack of vision and embarrassingly weak policy ideas.
 
What bothers me is the amount he is lying.  He lied to us when he said he met Donald Trump.  He lied to us when he said a bullet train could go from Bulawayo to Harare in a mere half an hour (this would require a train to travel at 800km per hour when the current fastest train in the world goes at 400km per hour).  He lied to us about the 15 billion dollars supposedly promised to him from the "American administration".  He lied to us about meeting Nkomo's family and being accepted by them as some long forgotten heir. He lied when he said he could solve the liquidity crisis in two weeks and build an airport in every village and provide wififor every goat! And the list goes on and on.
 
Now I know politicians are known for not being the ultimate truth tellers.  But what annoys me so greatly is that Mr. Chamisa is supposed to be a man of God.  He is supposed to be something new, something different.  What he did to Dr.Khupe was disgraceful.  As a long time fan of Dr. Khupe and her humble way of going about politics I am not going to hide my disappointment with this outcome.
 
Why couldn't he have brought her in?  Worked with her? Or at least respected the MDC constitution.  After all she was actually elected, he wasn't!  But still, I thought, we should give the guy a chance.  He is young, charismatic and ambitious.  I thought the guy had a head on his shoulders and would come with real ideas for the future of this country.  
 
Instead he comes with (and I quote the BBC) "Alice in Wonderland" policy ideas and a pack of dangerous lies.
 
So I choose to follow the way of the bible and John 8:32, "then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free".  
 
I will judge our leaders on their ability to straight talk while walking the walk.  I will not be duped by condescending politicians who think they can lie their way to the top.  We are truly in a new dispensation, and we must demand that in this new Zimbabwe, politics is done differently.


Source - Mike, Harare
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

