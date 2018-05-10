Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Wishful vs Thoughtful thinking: The curse of Chamisa

2 hrs ago | Views
Dreaming is good because one would be imagining what he/she wishes for, but it becomes dangerous when you dream of unreal things, hallucinating and pass them for reality. If you see yourself dreaming of village airports, bullet trains, shifting the capital to Gweru and above all, lying to the world on an unforeseen $15bln promise, you must start to question your mental health status. One great speaker, H. L. Mencken once said, it is not materialism that is the chief curse of the world, as pastors teach, but idealism. Men get into trouble by taking their visions and hallucinations too seriously and too far. Sit down Chamisa, relax and stop giving Zimbabweans some kindergarten jokes please!

Politics is not for serial liars who want to take the people of Zimbabwe for granted. It is not for those who build castles in the air, but for those with promised deliverables, who walk their talk. Well, while unpacking the utopian political promises given by Chamisa, he is a typical character of a modern day politician, one who is full of high sounding nothings. He thinks about today, that is, lying to people instead of thinking about the future, promising people what transform their lives like command agriculture, promotion of Foreign Direct Investment as conduit to vast employment creation. The list is endless.

In this day and age I can't be promised a runway in my rural home of Marange. What for? Do I really need that? Why not promise me some sort social protection like agricultural input scheme, command fishery because, yes, there is a big dam in my area for that. It is very empowering to help me with irrigation equipment so that there is an all year round farming instead of waiting for the rain waters. One does not need any form of magnifying glasses to agree with me that it is not feasible, but an overstretch of one's imagination that we can wake up one day to have airports in every countryside. Charity begins at home, they say. To quote from the Vice President of Zimbabwe, General C.D.G.N Chiwenga (Rtd) words at the launch of the people's manifesto, "You cannot promise airports in every village when you can't repair pot holes in our cities…"

Chamisa is a politician who thinks of today, your vote, for his promises that are devoid of tangibility. While the President, H.E ED Mnangagwa is busy globetrotting for the betterment of the livelihoods of the people of Zimbabwe, Chamisa is promising bullet trains. This is clear political hypocrisy! Not in the foreseeable future shall we dream for such a financially monstrous investment at the expense of pertinent bread and butter issues. Zimbabwe is a country that had been torn apart by the maladministration of Robert Mugabe and it needs policies that quickly reactive to the obtaining situation. Hold it Chamisa, hold it, not a bullet train but international re-engagement for people had suffered and need their day to day lives transformed, a transformation cannot come with a bullet train.

When lying reaches astronomical levels it because a habit, Nelson has become a habitual lier, hence his new name, Nelson 'Lieson' Chamisa. You fooled the whole world into believing that you were promised a whopping $15bln by the Trump administration. Oh my Oh my, that is when the boy plunged himself into political waterloo. No one would love to waste their time following a political trickster like Chamisa. If he could make such a blatant lie on something that is subject to verification, can he be trusted with all other utopian promises he makes just to sweeten our conscience into voting for him? His promises can metaphorically be equated to some sugar coated bitter pills, they are not what they look and do not deserve a vote.

It may take a whole book to chronicle how Nelson Chamisa is taking the electorate on a wild goose chase. This piece was just an eagle eye's view of the lies. Stop the wishful thinking boy and better develop a habit of thoughtful wishes. Can't you take a leaf from ED on how the political game is played? 

Follow the writer on his twitter handle @brightmute


Source - Brightface Mutema
